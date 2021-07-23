MURRAY — Isaiah Canaan sized up the defender as he brought the ball down the court. His team needed a basket in the worst way when the 6’ point guard rocked his defender back with a quick jab step and then rose up and drained a three-point shot from 30 feet. When the ball fell through the net, Canaan was still standing on the same spot from where he launched his game-winning shot. As he posed and held his follow-through, Racer fans in the CFSB Center at Murray State cheered loudly.
The whole scene could have taken place against an Ohio Valley Conference rival when Canaan and his teammates dominated the league from 2009-2013. However, it took place this week and the defender was recent Racer great Shaq Buchanan instead of a helpless Austin Peay player. Canaan and many of his teammates from those years were back in Murray for training camp as their new team, The OverLooked, prepared to compete for the $1 million prize in The Basketball Tournament.
The OverLooked arrived in Murray on Monday and have spent the week fine-tuning their individual skills and learning how they are going to play as a team. Canaan has been joined in Murray this week by several of his Racer teammates from 2009-13, along with Jonathan Fairell and Buchanan from more recent MSU squads.
The 2009-13 era is represented by several fan favorites that include Ivan Aska, Ed Daniel, Brandon Garrett, B.J. Jenkins, and Donte Poole. Their Racer teammate Jeff McClain is coaching The Overlooked and is being assisted by long-time MSU manager Terrence Miles. Jeff Martin, another teammate from those great Racer teams, is serving as the general manager of The OverLooked. Martin picked up Nate West from LeTourneau University, Jeremiah Mordi from Queens College, and Antonio Singleton from Angelo State to supplement the roster.
The OverLooked is loaded with players who were extremely successful on the court during their college days. Most of the players are still playing professionally and all of them have spent some time in professional basketball.
Ivan Aska, a 6’7” forward, was the OVC Freshman of the Year and an All-OVC performer during his days as a Racer. Aska currently plays for Rabotnicki in the Macedonian First League.
Isaiah Canaan, a 6’ guard, was a two-time OVC Player of the Year and a consensus All-American at Murray State before moving on to the NBA. Canaan is perhaps the greatest shooter in MSU history, and spent six seasons in the NBA. Canaan recently signed a lucrative contract with his current team UNICS Kazan in Russia.
Ed Daniel, a 6’7” forward, averaged a double-double and was an All-OVC performer as a Racer. Daniel played for Iraklis in the Greek League last season.
Brandon Garrett, a 6’9” center, was a fan favorite off of the bench for some of the greatest Murray State teams of all time. Garrett has played professionally since leaving MSU and currently plays for Fribourg Olympic in Switzerland. He averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds per game this past season.
B.J. Jenkins, a 6’ guard, was an All-OVC performer for the Racers. Jenkins was a tenacious defender and three-point sniper for the Racers. He has played professionally overseas and is currently making his mark in the world of music.
Donte Poole, a 6’3” guard, was the MVP of the OVC Tournament and an All-OVC performer for the Racers. Poole played professionally overseas and spent some time in the NBA D-League.
Shaq Buchanan, a 6’3” guard, was an All-OVC player as a Racer and the OVC Defensive Player of the Year. He has played in the NBA G-League where he has averaged 11 points and 5 rebounds per game since ending his career as a Racer.
Nate West, a 5’10” guard, was the NCAA D-III National Player of the Year in 2020 for LeTourneau University where he averaged 29 points and 8 rebounds per game.
Jeremiah Mordi, a 6’4” guard, was an All-ECC performer at Queens College. Mordi has spent the past four years playing professionally and most recently played for Caen BC in France.
Antonio Singleton, a 6’4” guard, averaged 11 points and 4 rebounds per game at Angelo State University. He shot 40% from three-point range and 80% from the free-throw line.
It has been great for many Racer fans to see the guys return to the CFSB Center to practice and work out. The team invited fans to watch pick-up games on Tuesday and Thursday night and several hundred of the Racer faithful showed up. Some even drove from several hours away for the opportunity to see some of their favorite Racers in the CFSB Center once again.
The past several days for The OverLooked players have included skill work sessions and practices as they work to get ready for their first-round game in the 64 team tournament. Coach McClain asked me to participate in practice with the team this week and it has been a blast. I had the pleasure of playing pickup games with all of the former Racers (except Buchanan) during their playing days at Murray State when I coached women’s basketball for the Racers. It has been great to catch up with them and see them doing well on and off of the court.
The No. 6 seed The OverLooked will take on the No. 11 seed Team Heartfire in first-round action on Saturday, July 24 at 4 pm CT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 3. If The OverLooked advances to the second round, they will face the winner of Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse alumni) and Force of Seoul on Monday, July 26 at 6 pm CT. on ESPN 2.
You can help The OverLooked raise money to cover their expenses for travel and meals by visiting The Overlooked TBT page on gofundme.com.
