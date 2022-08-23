MURRAY — As Murray State prepares to open its 2022 volleyball season this week, it is apparent its new conference home does not think much of its chances of making a splash in its debut season.
Last week, the Missouri Valley Conference conducted its annual preseason poll and the Racers were predicted to finish 10th in the 12-team league. Murray State was given 43 points and earned no first-place votes.
The Racers’ fellow former Ohio Valley Conference member, Belmont, also was given little chance of making a run, receiving 26 points as the Bruins were tabbed 11th.
Murray State opens play this weekend with a visit to new OVC member Southern Indiana in Evansville. The Racers will play matches on Friday and Saturday. Murray State will then play away or neutral-site matches until its home opener on Sept. 23 against Valley foe Southern Illinois at Racer Arena.
Murray State enters this season returning several pieces from a team that went 18-12 and was one of the most prolific offenses in NCAA Division 1. Perhaps the preseason predictions, though, are based off who is not going to be on the court as the Racers lost three players to graduation and a key part of that high-flying offense from last season.
Gone is one of the most decorated players in Murray State history, libero Becca Fernandez, who departed Murray State as the school’s all-time digs leader (2,595), the No. 2 player in digs in OVC history and No. 3 in career digs among active NCAA players. She was also a two-time OVC Defensive Player of the Year selection and three-time All-OVC First Team selection.
Murray State also lost middle blocker Kolby McClelland and outside hitter Emily Matson to graduation. It also had a player who may have been headed to similar accolades as Fernandez leave via the transfer portal as OVC Freshman of the Year Brooke Lynn Watts, an outside hitter who was selected All-OVC First Team as a freshman, led the OVC in every offensive category and was No. 7 in the nation in kills (521), took her talents to a strong Florida A&M program that reached the NCAA Tournament last season with a 26-6 record.
Still, the Racers are not bare in the cupboard. Dahlia Miller has been Fernandez’s understudy at libero and had 315 digs last year, while also proving strong at the service line with 23 aces. Jayla Holcombe was the team’s third-best player in kills (211) and Darci Metzger also returns after registering 195 kills last season.
The Racers also are welcoming several new faces to fill the gaps left by graduation and the portal.
Defending Valley Tournament champion Illinois State received 134 points and five first-place votes in being predicted to repeat as champion. Evansville, who hosts this year’s Valley tourney, is picked to finish second with Illinois-Chicago picked third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.