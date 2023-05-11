SPORTS-IF-NUGGETS-ROLE-PLAYERS-CAN-1-DP.jpg

Bruce Brown (11) of the Denver Nuggets celebrates after hitting a three pointer, as former Murray State star Cameron Payne (15) of the Phoenix Suns reacts with frustration during the fourth quarter of the Nuggets’ 118-102 win at Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

 AAron Ontiveroz

(TNS) DENVER —Back at home on the Front Range, former Kentucky standout Jamal Murray and two-time MVP Nikola Jokic authored a basketball clinic of a third quarter and propelled Denver to a crucial 118-102 Game 5 victory Wednesday over Phoenix to claim a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Nuggets will have a chance to claim a spot in the conference final on Thursday night in the desert.

Tags

Recommended for you