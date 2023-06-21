MURRAY — Life has returned to a normal pace for Murray State incoming freshman women’s basketball player Haven Ford.
Since last week, she has drifted into a structured routine of off-season summer workouts for her new team. She knows when to be expected for such things as shoot-arounds and weight-lifting sessions. It is designed for her in neat package, free of too many distractions.
That was not her life a little less than two weeks ago, specifically on June 9. In fact, it could have easily been called “Freakout Friday,” coining the title of a popular movie. Not only was her schedule packed, but she was facing emotional ebbs and flows that could have easily knocked her for a loop.
In one day, she watched her high school softball career end, then had to somehow put that heartbreaking experience behind her to represent her state in an all-star basketball game. All at the age of 18.
“Really, it was win-win, though,” Ford said on Tuesday during a break in a shoot-around session with fellow Racer incoming freshman Destiny Thomas of Paducah, who would have been one of her teammates for the Kentucky All-Stars in their annual basketball series with Indiana if not for an injury. Ford was crowned Miss Kentucky Basketball and had the honor of wearing the number 1 for this year’s games in Owensboro and Indianapolis.
“I couldn’t go wrong either way and, as I look back at it, I don’t think anybody else has been in this situation, where they’re playing for a state championship, then playing in the all-star Game. Like I said, I looked at it as win-win. If I wasn’t playing all-star game, I’d been competing for the state championship and, if I wasn’t competing for that state championship, I was playing for the all-stars.”
Ford was a two-sport standout at Rowan County High School in Morehead and was equally good in both basketball and softball.
It was the softball state tournament in Lexington where this story begins. Now divided into two weekends, as opposed to every game being played in the span of a few days, Rowan, making its first appearance at state since the Lady Vikings qualified in 2008 and ’09, had made history by defeating Region 1 superpower McCracken County and Johnson Central the weekend of June 2, marking the program’s first wins in a state tourney setting.
Ford celebrated by making a six-hour drive to Murray for check-in to a dormitory for the summer. She then stayed on the campus a few days to familiarize herself with her now-teammates and coaches, while not participating workouts.
Then, she headed back to Morehead on the following Wednesday, two days before the Lady Vikings met now two-time defending state champion Louisville Ballard. In fact, Ford, a starting shortstop, participated in a practice session with the team the night she returned to Morehead. However, if her schedule had seemed crazy already, it was about to get even more hectic … and emotionally draining.
Rowan played Ballard tough, but fell by a 4-1 score on June 9 at the University of Kentucky in Lexington. More than likely, this meant the end of Ford’s softball career that started when she was only 5. She had been a Lady Viking varsity player since her seventh-grade year … and she was crushed by the loss.
“I’ve actually been with softball longer than basketball. I cried. I cried in my mom’s arms for a while, then I had interviews on TV and I was just trying to keep my thoughts together,” said Ford, who had gone through the experience of wearing Rowan’s school colors of green and black for the final time with a sport in basketball season, after scoring 32 points in a 71-61 loss to Ashland Paul Blazer in the Region 16 Tournament at Morehead State. “It was the final time wearing the green, but I began thinking that I’d rather it be me crying in Lexington than back in our region (as had happened in basketball).
“This had been my favorite high school season, with all that we had experienced. I’d never made it to state and had never, never made it to a Final Four. With all that I had done in my senior season, I couldn’t ask for more.”
But those thoughts were masked with one final act of togetherness with her teammates. As the only senior of a very young team, she was sought for numerous hugs. Then, a final team picture was taken. It was too much. More tears came and this was the atmosphere she now had to exit to prepare for a three-hour drive to the Owensboro Sportscenter.
All she had to do was leave behind a gut-wrenching situation in Lexington and find a way to focus on beating Indiana, no small task. Her body seemed to make the decision for her, though, as she drifted into the peace and tranquility of sleep. Emotionally and physically spent, she climbed into the back seat of the car of her aunt Nicole and slept most of the way to Owensboro. Her mom, Raven, drove another vehicle containing other family members.
When she arrived, about 1 1/2 hours ahead of a 5:30 p.m. tipoff, she said she felt better. Then, something happened that helped further sharpen her focus.
“I got in, got all of my gear, then I held up that number 1 jersey,” she said of the jersey that goes to the commonwealth’s Miss Basketball. “Then, I started feeling grateful for another opportunity that I was being given. I was really excited once I put it on.”
She also said she felt more at ease. While it had not been the result she desired, the softball loss now cleared the way for her fully focus on defending her state’s honor. Had Rowan beaten Ballard and played in the next afternoon’s championship game, she said she would have foregone the Kentucky-Indiana game, a move that had the support of the Kentucky management.
But that was no longer a concern, and Ford, despite feeling tremendous fatigue, found a way to rise above it and meet the moment. She more than justified her Miss Basketball selection by scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in Kentucky’s 72-62 win.
“Honestly, I was out there trying not to pass out,” she said of how mind overcame body. “I just wanted to pace myself and do whatever the team needed me to do and I ended up taking what (Indiana’s players) were giving me. I was just going out there and enjoying it, while not getting too ahead of things.
“I also was thinking a little about what all of this meant and all of the ones that have been in the history books before me (as Kentucky All-Stars). One of the former Miss Basketballs was there and presented me with my ring. That helped clear my mind for sure and I was able to switch focus to something I was looking forward to and switching my attitude to being in the moment.
“I kind of just did the stuff that I had done all through high school.
One thing Ford noticed was the game itself seemed to not last very long. She said the game was very high-paced, which might have accounted for why it seemed to be over very quickly. And that was fine with her. Though her team had won, and she now switched from spending time in a hotel with her softball teammates to being imbedded with the best basketball players in her state, she was not joining in any late-night team bonding.
“I did go straight to sleep,” she said.
There was no time to enjoy the win. The next day, she and the Kentucky team headed straight to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for Game 2. This one did not go as well as Indiana won, 71-67, after Kentucky battled back from an early deficit to take the lead with two minutes left.
Ford had another strong game with 15 points and six rebounds. Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner watched both games via television and said her recruit made her proud.
“I tell you, it was a long stretch for her personally, but (how she performed) that’s who she is,” said Turner, who said she got an up-close view of what drives the future Racer. “She was more concerned about everybody else than she was for herself, and she was really worried about maybe having to let the all-star people down and everybody that had voted for her as Miss Basketball (in deciding to forego the all-star game had Rowan beaten Ballard).
“But I told her (before she returned to Morehead after checking into her dorm in Murray), ‘Look, you’re making the right decision because your high school team has to come first. You can’t leave them now just to go to play an all-star game,’ but it ended up that she was able to play both and she really excelled in both.
“As far as I’m concerned, she’s (an NCAA Division 1) softball player as well, and that just doesn’t happen. I understand that she was second in voting for Miss Kentucky Softball (behind Ballard pitcher Brooke Gray). She’s just the type of athlete that if you put her in any situation, I don’t care if it’s kickball, she’s just that type of kid that’s going to succeed.”
