BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Just when Murray State fans were becoming completely committed to following their teams in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Racers’ old conference home decided to issue a reminder earlier this week of Murray State’s importance in that league.
The Ohio Valley Conference, which all but one of Murray State’s athletics teams — rifle — left about a year ago to join the larger, more storied Valley, named its 75th anniversary football team. Yes, several Murray State greats are listed.
Murray State was a founding member of the OVC, along with Eastern Kentucky and Western Kentucky. In fact, it was the namesake for Murray State’s current football venue — Roy Stewart, who was serving as Murray State’s athletic director — who joined with Eastern A.D. Charles “Turkey’ Hughes and Western’s public relations director, Kelly Thompson in 1941 to begin talks about forming a regional conference.
In 1948, after the plan had to be postponed because of the United States’ involvement in World War II, those three schools, along with Louisville, Morehead State and Evansville, launched the OVC. All but one — Morehead — remains in the OVC today, with two — UofL and Western — now playing all of its sports at the NCAA Division 1 level, including football, where UofL is now a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, which is considered a “Power 5” league.
Murray State had 14 players named to the OVC 75th anniversary squad.
Two are Murray natives.
Murray High alum Nathan Williams (2003, then 2005-08) was a three-time All-OVC selection at linebacker, as well as the OVC’s Defensive Player of the Year and a Walter Camp All-American pick in 2008. Williams will be inducted to the Murray State Hall of Fame later this year.
Calloway County alum Casey Brockman (2009-12) will certainly join Williams in the Racer Hall of Fame after producing one of the most prolific passing careers in Racer history. He was a two-time All-American, having passed for 9,990 yards and 71 touchdowns and had an amazing final year with 3,729 yards and 28 scores. He was sixth in the voting for the Walter Payton Award. Division 1-AA’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.
The remaining list of Murray State players reads like this:
• Bernie Behrendt (1949-52) came from Chicago and is still called one of the best pound-for-pound athletes to ever grace the Murray campus. A two-way player, he was one of only two players ever to be named All-OVC on both offense and defense. He was part of two OVC title teams.
• Charles Carpenter (1971-74) was an Ohio native who played offensive tackle for the Racers and helped pave the way for the Racer Hall of Fame career of running back Don Clayton, who was a Kodak All-American in 1973 and remains the school’s all-time career rushing leader with 2,804 yards. Carpenter did well for himself, earning All-OVC honors in both 1973 and ’74. Carpenter went on to a winning career in the Canadian Football League as an assistant coach that included two Grey Cup titles (the equivalent of the NFL’s Super Bowl) and was the offensive line coach for a Winnipeg Blue Bombers team that reached the Grey Cup twice.
• Al Giordano (1954-56) is a 1974 Murray State Hall of Fame inductee as an offensive lineman who came to Murray from New York State after starring in four sports at Farmingdale High School. Once on the football field with Murray State, he wreaked havoc, earning All-OVC and All-American honors for his blocking ability. He only played three years because he was ruled ineligible for his senior year because he played pro baseball after high school. Harkening back to his high school days, he coached several sports at nearby Caldwell County High School, including golf and softball, remaining at Caldwell for 45 years, believed to be a state record. He is a Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame inductee.
• Rob Hart (1995-98) is best known for hitting the game-winning field goal on cold day in November 1996 against Eastern Kentucky at Richmond that gave the Racers their second straight OVC title after several years of little success. That was made even more noteworthy because he kicked it barefoot. The Englishman was a two-time All-OVC selection (1996 and ’97) and was named All-American in ’96 when he set OVC records with 25 field goals and 125 points scored. He also starred in NFL Europe and ended as the league’s all-time leading scorer with 333 points for London and the Scottish Claymores. He was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2019.
• K.D. Humphries (2012-16) was the quarterback that followed Casey Brockman and did his best to keep the Racer offensive engine humming. Humphries actually had more yards in a season (3,778 in 2015) and a career (10,458) and threw more career TDs (73). He is the school’s career leader all-time in all three categories. Humphries also has two of the five longest pass plays in Racer history to his credit, the longest being an 87-yard strike to Jesse Blackburn in 2016 against Eastern Illinois. He was a two-time All-OVC selection.
• Austen Lane (2006-09) was a beast at defensive end for Murray State and is still regarded as one of the most-feared players ever in the OVC. The Wisconsin native left particularly strong marks in his final two seasons, earning All-American nods, a spot on The Sporting News’ Fabulous 50 All-American list and 2009 OVC Defensive Player of the Year. The 2019 Racer Hall of Famer set single-season school marks for sacks (12) and tackles for loss (22) as a junior and left Murray as the career leader in both categories (29 and 53.5, respectively).
• Terry Love (1978-79) was a cornerstone for the defense that helped Head Coach Mike Gottfried return the Racers to the top of the OVC mountain in 1979 and a spot in the D-1AA Playoffs. He was a Chicagoland native and was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year in ’79 and an Associated Press and Kodak All-American as well. Named All-OVC twice, Love had 150 career tackles and three interceptions. He was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2016.
• Gil Mains (1948-51) was a teammate of Behrendt and won OVC titles in 1948, ’50 and ’51. A native of Mount Carmel, Illinois, he was an offensive tackle and earned All-OVC honors in 1950 and ’51. Once in the pro ranks, he was a starter for the Detroit Lions of the NFL and helped the ’53 and ’57 teams win world championships. Mains was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 1969 and the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2015.
• Ed McFarland (1975-78) is a defensive back who left Murray as one of the most decorated Racer football players in the program’s history and a 1993 Racer Hall of Fame inductee. When his career ended, he was the only Murray State player to have earned All-OVC honors three years in a row (others have now joined him in this distinction). His 12 career interceptions ties for second in school history. He was the first Racer from any sport to be named All-American (1976). He has gone on to a very successful career in medicine. A native of Paducah, he was a First Team All-State selection for the 1973 Paducah Tilghman team that is still regarded as one of the best ever in the commonwealth.
• Walter Powell (2010-13) is a receiver who had the pleasure of catching passes from both Brockman and Humphries. He took full advantage of it, too, ending with career records in receiving yards (2.650), touchdowns (29) and 100-plus-yard games (10) and is second all-time with 208 catches. The St. Louis native was a two-time All-OVC selection as both a wide receiver and return specialist. He was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2020.
• Michael Proctor (1986-89) is a quarterback that was known as “The General” in his playing days in Murray. The Georgia native was a four-year starter and was so revered that he is one of only two Racers to have had their jersey number (11) retired. He was named All-OVC in both 1988 and ’89 and was the Offensive Player of the Year in ’89. When he left Murray, he owned the school records for passing yards (8.632) and total yards (9,886) as he added a devastating ability to run to his arsenal. He was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2000.
• Larry Tillman (1966-69) is a quarterback who guided Murray State to a 7-2-1 mark in 1968 and was denied the game-winning touchdown pass in a game against Eastern Kentucky because of a penalty in the final seconds. The Ripley, Tennessee native owned several school records when he graduated. He started in 1967 and ’68, passing for 2,300 yards and 18 touchdowns during his first year in the saddle, then 2.206 yards and 25 TDs in ’68. In a 35-14 win over Middle Tennessee in 1967, he passed for 425 yards and four scores and also had five scoring tosses against Austin Peay. He was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 1978.
• Houston Nutt (head coach from 1993-96) came to Murray at a time the program was struggling. There was even talk of disbanding the program altogether. That would have meant one of the most fun times for Racer football would have never happened. Known for using a megaphone to rally students in the middle of the night to urge their support, Nutt and his staff developed a strong following throughout western Kentucky and northwest Tennessee and, soon, got results. The payoff was large crowds and OVC titles in 1995-96 with a cast that included the likes of Hart, quarterback Mike Cherry, safety William Hampton, receiver Reginald Swinton (all Racer Hall of Famers) and running back Derrick Cullors and many more. Nutt was inducted to the Racer Hall of Fame in 2018.
