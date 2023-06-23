BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Just when Murray State fans were becoming completely committed to following their teams in the Missouri Valley Conference, the Racers’ old conference home decided to issue a reminder earlier this week of Murray State’s importance in that league.

The Ohio Valley Conference, which all but one of Murray State’s athletics teams — rifle — left about a year ago to join the larger, more storied Valley, named its 75th anniversary football team. Yes, several Murray State greats are listed. 

