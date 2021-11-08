MURRAY — Three members of the Murray State Women’s Soccer team were named to 2021 All-OVC teams. Sophomore midfielder Hailey Cole was named first-team All-OVC, fifth year defender Izzy Heckman was named to the second-team, and freshman defender Morgan Bodker was named to the all-newcomer team.
Cole, a Nicholasville native, tied the OVC lead in assists this season with six while adding two goals of her own. The midfielder was a specialist in set pieces for the Racers this season delivering perfectly placed passes on corner and free kicks throughout the season while starting all 18 games and playing over 1500 minutes for the Racers this season.
After winning OVC Defender of the Year a season ago, Heckman proved to be an all-conference performer for the Racers again in 2021. A fifth-year defender from Powder Springs, Georgia has been a staple for Murray State throughout her career totaling over 6,800 minutes played in 80 career matches both Murray State career records. This is Heckman’s third all-conference honors after being named first-team All-OVC in 2019 and 2020.
A freshman from Sunbury, Ohio, Bodker was a key contributor in her first season as a Racer. As a defender she was able to score two goals and add five assists for Murray State while playing primarily in the pivotal center-back position. She led the Racers in minutes played this season with 1664 and started all 18 games for the Racers.
The full All-Conference teams can be found below:
2021 All-Ohio Valley
Conference Women’s Soccer Teams
First Team
Andrea Leitner, Belmont
Mackenzie Litszinger, SIUE
Lily Schnieders, SIUE
Maria Haro, SIUE
Chloe Smith, Tennessee Tech
Hailey Cole, Murray State
Andrea Frerker, SIUE
Alec Baumgradt, Austin Peay
Kamryn Chappell, UT Martin
Rachel Vernon, Belmont
Parker Gelinas, UT Martin
2021 OVC FORWARD OF THE YEAR: Mackenzie Litszinger, SIUE
2021 OVC MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR: Andrea Frerker, SIUE
2021 OVC DEFENDER OF THE YEAR: Kamryn Chappell, UT Martin
2021 OVC GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR: Andrea Leitner, Belmont
2021 OVC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Parker Gelinas, UT Martin
2021 OVC COACH OF THE YEAR: Phil McNamara, UT Martin
SECOND TEAM
Erica Myers, UT Martin
Zenaya Barnes, Eastern Illinois
Makayla Robinson, UT Martin
Maci Pekmezian, Belmont
Izzy Patterson, UT Martin
Kiana Khedoo, Southeast Missouri
Elizabeth Rater, Southeast Missouri
Meredith Nye, Tennessee Tech
Izzy Heckman, Murray State
Selma Askildesen, Tennessee Tech
Sarah Hagg, Eastern Illinois
ALL-NEWCOMER
Katilyn Nichols, SIUE
Parker Gelinas, UT Martin
Izzy Patterson, UT Martin
Alec Baumgradt, Austin Peay
Elizabeth Rater, Southeast Missouri
Morgan Bodker, Murray State
Jenna Setters, Morehead State
Sarah Hagg, Eastern Illinois
Allison Brockelman, Belmont
Makayla Robinson, UT Martin
Grace Cobb, SIUE
Emily Payne, Tennessee Tech
