MURRAY — Three members of the Murray State Women’s Soccer team were named to 2021 All-OVC teams. Sophomore midfielder Hailey Cole was named first-team All-OVC, fifth year defender Izzy Heckman was named to the second-team, and freshman defender Morgan Bodker was named to the all-newcomer team.

 Cole, a Nicholasville  native, tied the OVC lead in assists this season with six while adding two goals of her own. The midfielder was a specialist in set pieces for the Racers this season delivering perfectly placed passes on corner and free kicks throughout the season while starting all 18 games and playing over 1500 minutes for the Racers this season.

After winning OVC Defender of the Year a season ago, Heckman proved to be an all-conference performer for the Racers again in 2021. A fifth-year defender from Powder Springs, Georgia has been a staple for Murray State throughout her career totaling over 6,800 minutes played in 80 career matches both Murray State career records. This is Heckman’s third all-conference honors after being named first-team All-OVC in 2019 and 2020.  

 A freshman from Sunbury, Ohio, Bodker was a key contributor in her first season as a Racer. As a defender she was able to score two goals and add five assists for Murray State while playing primarily in the pivotal center-back position. She led the Racers in minutes played this season with 1664 and started all 18 games for the Racers.

 The full All-Conference teams can be found below:

 

2021 All-Ohio Valley 

Conference Women’s Soccer Teams

 

First Team

Andrea Leitner, Belmont   

Mackenzie Litszinger, SIUE

Lily Schnieders, SIUE           

Maria Haro, SIUE

Chloe Smith, Tennessee Tech

Hailey Cole, Murray State 

Andrea Frerker, SIUE          

Alec Baumgradt, Austin Peay           

Kamryn Chappell, UT Martin            

Rachel Vernon, Belmont

Parker Gelinas, UT Martin 

 

2021 OVC FORWARD OF THE YEAR: Mackenzie Litszinger, SIUE

2021 OVC MIDFIELDER OF THE YEAR: Andrea Frerker, SIUE

2021 OVC DEFENDER OF THE YEAR: Kamryn Chappell, UT Martin

2021 OVC GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR: Andrea Leitner, Belmont

2021 OVC FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Parker Gelinas, UT Martin

2021 OVC COACH OF THE YEAR: Phil McNamara, UT Martin

 

SECOND TEAM

Erica Myers, UT Martin      

Zenaya Barnes, Eastern Illinois         

Makayla Robinson, UT Martin

Maci Pekmezian, Belmont

Izzy Patterson, UT Martin

Kiana Khedoo, Southeast Missouri

Elizabeth Rater, Southeast Missouri

Meredith Nye, Tennessee Tech

Izzy Heckman, Murray State

Selma Askildesen, Tennessee Tech

Sarah Hagg, Eastern Illinois

 

ALL-NEWCOMER

Katilyn Nichols, SIUE           

Parker Gelinas, UT Martin

Izzy Patterson, UT Martin

Alec Baumgradt, Austin Peay

Elizabeth Rater, Southeast Missouri

Morgan Bodker, Murray State

Jenna Setters, Morehead State

Sarah Hagg, Eastern Illinois

Allison Brockelman, Belmont

Makayla Robinson, UT Martin

Grace Cobb, SIUE

Emily Payne, Tennessee Tech 