MURRAY — Three members of the Murray State rifle team were named to the 2022-23 Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association All-American teams. Matias Kiuru, Paola Paravati and John Blanton each earned the honors following yet another championship campaign from the MSU rifle program.

Kiuru was named a member of the Third Team for the CRCA aggregate All-American list to go with second team honors in smallbore and honorable mention in air rifle.

