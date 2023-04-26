MURRAY — Three members of the Murray State rifle team were named to the 2022-23 Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association All-American teams. Matias Kiuru, Paola Paravati and John Blanton each earned the honors following yet another championship campaign from the MSU rifle program.
Kiuru was named a member of the Third Team for the CRCA aggregate All-American list to go with second team honors in smallbore and honorable mention in air rifle.
“Matias had a great year for us,” Racers Head Coach Alan Lollar said. “His consistency was a catalyst for the best spring in team history.”
Paravati, a freshman from Rome, Italy, earned honorable mention All-American honors for smallbore in her debut campaign with the Racers. A West Point, Mississippi native, Blanton also picked up honorable mention All-American honors in smallbore.
“Paola had a solid freshman year and John has really matured as a shooter and a leader,” Lollar said. “I can’t wait to see what is ahead.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.