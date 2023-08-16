MURRAY — Graduate student Saraya Young, junior Morgan Bodker and sophomore Mary Hardy were all recipients of Missouri Valley Conference preseason honors. Young was named to the All-Conference First Team, and Bodker and Hardy were honorable mentions, the league office announced Tuesday morning.
Young is coming off a stellar senior year after being named to the 2022 MVC All-Conference First Team. She was the conference leader in assists, as well as points per game during the 2022 regular season. The Wilmore, Kentucky native notched a game-high three assists against Illinois State in the regular season to help sophomore Sydney Etter secure her first career hat trick.
Young received All-OVC Second Team honors in 2020 and made the Newcomer Team in 2019.
Hardy was a member of the 2022 MVC Newcomer Team after tying for the third-most goals scored in the league (5) and the fifth-most points accrued (12). The Ballwin, Missouri, native clocked over 1800 minutes and led the team in game-winners in her first season of collegiate soccer.
Bodker spent 1,994 minutes on the pitch during the 2022 season, just six minutes less than teammate Audrey Henry, who currently holds the program record for most minutes played in a season. The Sunbury, Ohio native scored three goals last season, one of which was a game-winner in the first round of the MVC Tournament against Drake.
