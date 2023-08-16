MURRAY — Graduate student Saraya Young, junior Morgan Bodker and sophomore Mary Hardy were all recipients of Missouri Valley Conference preseason honors. Young was named to the All-Conference First Team, and Bodker and Hardy were honorable mentions, the league office announced Tuesday morning.

Young is coming off a stellar senior year after being named to the 2022 MVC All-Conference First Team. She was the conference leader in assists, as well as points per game during the 2022 regular season. The Wilmore, Kentucky native notched a game-high three assists against Illinois State in the regular season to help sophomore Sydney Etter secure her first career hat trick.

