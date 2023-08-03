MURRAY — As the excitement surrounding the newly announced Racer Arena game, which will be held on Nov. 1, continues to grow, Murray State Men’s Basketball fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the highly-anticipated contest next week.

Season ticket holders who have already renewed their season tickets and members of the Winner’s Circle, presented by the Kentucky Lottery, will have early access beginning on Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets will open up to the general public next Thursday at 10 a.m.