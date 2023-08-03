MURRAY — As the excitement surrounding the newly announced Racer Arena game, which will be held on Nov. 1, continues to grow, Murray State Men’s Basketball fans will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the highly-anticipated contest next week.
Season ticket holders who have already renewed their season tickets and members of the Winner’s Circle, presented by the Kentucky Lottery, will have early access beginning on Monday at 10 a.m. Tickets will open up to the general public next Thursday at 10 a.m.
Tickets will cost $25, with the majority of the arena being general admission, first-come first-served seating. A limited number of VIP tickets are available for request and will be allocated based on priority point ranking. Student tickets will be sold for $5.
Season ticket holders will be able to purchase up to four tickets during the pre-sale and will have the opportunity to purchase additional tickets when they are made available to the general public next Thursday.
Students who are members of the Winner’s Circle will be able to request their tickets during the pre-sale as well, guaranteeing them access to the event. When tickets go on sale to the public, members can complete the purchase of their reserved tickets at the CFSB Ticket Office, located in the Lower A lobby, with a current Murray State student ID and their Winner’s Circle ID.
All other students will be able to purchase their $5 tickets on August 10 at the CFSB Ticket Office with a current student ID.
The Racers have not played inside the historic venue in 25 years, with the last regular season game coming on Feb. 21, 1998. During the 44-year history of Racer Arena, MSU amassed 503 wins and won 16 Ohio Valley Conference regular season championships.
For more information on renewing your season tickets or to request season tickets, call the Murray State Athletics Ticket Office at (270) 809-3000.
