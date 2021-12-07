MEMPHIS — Nothing official has been discussed when it comes to a possible date that former Murray State star Ja Morant will return to playing for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.
Morant sustained what was later determined to be a sprain of his left knee about two weeks ago as he was attempting to drive the ball against Atlanta at the FedEx Forum in Memphis. Since then, Morant has been undergoing rehabilitation maneuvers in an effort to make a quick return to the lineup.
As of Monday, when the Grizzlies were preparing to play at Miami, Morant remained out of the lineup. However, media outlets have been reporting that there are signs that the guard may be making progress.
The Sporting News said Sunday that Memphis Head Coach Taylor Jenkins seems pleased with how the former Murray State player, who the Grizzlies picked second in the 2019 NBA Draft, is faring.
“He’s been responding really well to the treatments, the lift sessions that he’s had and we’re sprinkling in just small doses of on-court work just to make sure his knee’s moving and seeing how he’s responding day to day,” Jenkins said in an article on The Sporting News website.
Another outlet — The Daily Memphian —reported on Thursday that Morant had reached a point that he had begun engaging in team shootarounds and noted that Morant was not wearing a brace on his injured knee.
Ironically, the Grizzlies appear to be playing since Morant’s injury. Going back to Saturday night’s win in Dallas, the Grizzlies are a perfect 4-0 and now sit 13-10 on the season. One of those wins came by an NBA-record 73 points against Oklahoma City in Memphis. In this streak, Memphis also has not trailed at any point in those games, a feat the Elias Sports Bureau said has not been done in 25 years.
However, while it may seem Morant’s absence has led to the improved play of the Grizzlies, the prevailing notion in Memphis is that they want him back quickly. Before the injury on Nov. 30, Morant had averaged 24.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.
