MURRAY — Last year, there were better teams that Murray State’s women’s basketball faced.
Pound for pound, though, it may have been hard to find a team that gave the Racers more trouble than a Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville team that, really, was not very strong last year, at least in the win-loss area. The Cougars were only 6-19 but one would not have known it from how they played a Murray State team that would end the season 16-11 and defeat defending Ohio Valley Conference Tournament champion Southeast Missouri in Evansville, Indiana.
First, the Cougars beat a cold-shooting Racers squad in Edwardsville. Then, it was only after SIUE jumped to a big early lead that the Racers righted themselves and came back to win in Murray.
Now, with the Racers sitting 13-6 and 5-3 in OVC play, to have any chance at catching Belmont for the regular-season title and top seed in the tournament, they need to beat this same Cougars team today in Edwardsvillle.
“Oh yeah, they press you the whole game. They play up tempo, they’ve got a new coach (Samantha Quigley Smith) and they’ve beaten some really good teams this year. They’ve beaten two Power 5 teams (including Big 10 representative Illinois) in the non-conference and it’s just because of the way they play,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team is coming off a win Saturday against UT Martin that came on the heels of a frustrating loss to Eastern Illinois on Thursday at Murray, marking the Racers’ second conference loss this season at the CFSB Center.
SIUE is on a path for better success this season. The Cougars go into today’s game with a 7-10 mark overall and 3-3 in OVC play. The Cougars are also just now getting back into the OVC grind after missing three straight games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Since returning to play, SIUE is 2-2 with its latest game coming this past Saturday, a 77-52 demolition of Morehead State in Morehead.
There are several common opponents between the Racers and Cougars, including Southeastern Conference representative Missouri. The Racers had the Tigers on the ropes in the fourth quarter before Mizzou pulled out a six-point win in Columbia, Missouri. SIUE was hammered, 79-46.
Within the OVC, both teams have faced Tennessee Tech, with the Racers splitting the Golden Eagles and the Cougars falling by 15 points in Cookeville, Tennessee. Both played league leader Belmont with the Racers being competitive before a poor fourth quarter resulted in a 15-point loss in Nashville, while the Cougars were not competitive in losing by 38 points at home.
Both teams have also beaten Southeast and UT Martin.
The Cougars are led in scoring by 5-11 guard Gabby Nikitinaite, who averages 13.2 points a game, while 5-11 guard Mikayla Kinnard averages 10.7 points a game.
Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. today in Edwardsville and the game can be heard on WNBS 97.7 FM with Jeremy Rose on the call. The game can also be viewed on ESPN+.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.