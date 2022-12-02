Turley drives

Murray State guard Macey Turley helped Murray State snap out of its shooting woes Wednesday night by going 3-for-3 from 3-point range at UT Martin.

 Jones Photograpy/ For Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — After finding its offensive groove Wednesday night in an impressive 71-52 win at UT Martin, Murray State will look to continue that trend on Saturday.

That is when former NCAA Division 2 power Southern Indiana comes to the CFSB Center in Murray for a 2 p.m. tip. Armed with what has to be one of the most easy-to-remember nicknames in college sports — the Screaming Eagles — USI is also coming to Murray as one of the teams that replaced Murray State as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference when the Racers headed to the Missouri Valley Conference.