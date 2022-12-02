MURRAY — After finding its offensive groove Wednesday night in an impressive 71-52 win at UT Martin, Murray State will look to continue that trend on Saturday.
That is when former NCAA Division 2 power Southern Indiana comes to the CFSB Center in Murray for a 2 p.m. tip. Armed with what has to be one of the most easy-to-remember nicknames in college sports — the Screaming Eagles — USI is also coming to Murray as one of the teams that replaced Murray State as a member of the Ohio Valley Conference when the Racers headed to the Missouri Valley Conference.
USI has a strong history in women’s basketball, having advanced to the NCAA D2 Tournament 12 times, the last visit coming in the 2022 season. The Screaming Eagles reached the Final Four once (1997, which is also the year they advanced to their only Elite Eight).
So far, the maiden voyage in NCAA D1 is going well for the Screaming Eagles as they will carry a 3-2 mark into Saturday’s game with the Racers, now 4-1. The question is will the Racers maintain the offensive punch they suddenly found in Martin, Tennessee after struggling mightily from floor.
“This was fun ... a lot more fun than not shooting well,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team went was able to connect on 50% of their shots from the field Wednesday. Forward Katelyn Young led the way with 31 points and 12 rebounds.
“But I thought one of the reasons she was successful is that we made shots around her. When we do that, you have to kind of pick your poison with us.”
Guard Macey Turley helped the Racers fly from the starting gate at Martin by hitting three 3-poimters in the opening 13 minutes that helped give the Racers a double-digit lead in the second quarter that remained in place the rest of the way. Turner said those bombs gave her team a surge of emotion that was badly needed after having nights of field-goal percentages ending in the 25% range.
“And shooting is contagious,” Turner said of Turley, who ended with 11 points and also grabbed six rebounds and three assists. Affectionately nicknamed “Grandma,” because she is a fifth-year senior who decided to play one more year as a Racer, Turley has been battling sore knees in the early part of the season.
“People do not understand the pain that she goes through just to play basketball and her willingness to do it even another year is just another accolade to the person she is. Most people, in her position, are in graduate school by now, not still trying to lead their basketball team to a championship.
“She’s as tough as they come. You never hear her complain or ask out of the game because, in her mind, she’s going to play through it.”
USI is led in scoring by forward Meredith Raley’s 16 ppg with fellow forward Hannah Hathcock right behind at 15.6. Guard Vanessa Shafford is averaging 14.6 ppg and is hitting 59% from 3-point range, where USI is hitting 40% as a team. The Screaming Eagles are also solid at the free throw line at 77%.
