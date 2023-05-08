MURRAY — Murray State had a player that had entered the men’s college basketball transfer portal commit to the Racers over the weekend, while two that chose to leave the Racers program found new homes.
The new Racer is Nick Ellington, who entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season ended for Ohio Valley Conference member Eastern Illinois. In fact, this marks the second transfer get for the Racer men from this now-former fellow OVC program as Jordan Skipper-Brown provided a valuable reserve for the Racers’ NCAA Tournament team in 2022.
Ellington‘s transfer was reported by the social media site Verbal Commits on Sunday. He is a 6’8”, 220-pound forward/center who averaged 7.3 ppg and 4.4 rebounds this past season for the Panthers. His production did increase to 8.3 ppg in OVC play. He scored in double figures in nine games and had a season-high 21 points against SIUE.
Meanwhile, two Racers from the ‘22 squad are now officially with other programs.
On Saturday, Verbal Commits reported that guard Braxton Stacker, who was a freshman this past season at Murray State, will join former OVC rival Southeast Missouri. Stacker, an athletic 6’5” guard, did not see very much playing time for the Racers but was being seen as a potentially strong contributor for the upcoming season.
On Friday, the website Watch Stadium.com reported that guard/forward Kenny White Jr.’s journey through the portal had resulted in a return to the OVC. White, who came to Murray State from Tennessee Tech, has reportedly landed about an hour away at UT Martin.
White, a lanky 6’7” southpaw, was a tough matchup, at times, last season for Racer opponents as he displayed an ability to wiggle his way into the paint on drives from near the 3-point arc.
White appeared in 29 games, averaged 7.7 ppg and 3.9 rebounds a game. He did have some games where he scored in double figures, including an impressive 18 points and six rebounds he amassed in a November win against a Texas A&M team that went on to play in the NCAA Tournament.
With Ellington joining the Racers, that raises the number of players from the portal that have come to Murray State in the offseason to three. Malek Abdelgowad, a 6’10” forward, will join the Racers after transferring from South Plains Junior College in Texas, while Shawn Walker Jr., a 6’6” guard, is coming to the Racers from Southern Conference member Mercer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.