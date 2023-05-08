MURRAY — Murray State had a player that had entered the men’s college basketball transfer portal commit to the Racers over the weekend, while two that chose to leave the Racers program found new homes.

The new Racer is Nick Ellington, who entered the transfer portal after the 2023 season ended for Ohio Valley Conference member Eastern Illinois. In fact, this marks the second transfer get for the Racer men from this now-former fellow OVC program as Jordan Skipper-Brown provided a valuable reserve for the Racers’ NCAA Tournament team in 2022. 

