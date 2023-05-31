MURRAY — Murray State has added another player to its 2023-24 men’s basketball roster from the transfer portal.
Over the weekend, the website Verbal Commits revealed that the Racers had obtained the services of Alden Applewhite, a small forward from Portland of the West Coast Athletic Conference.
Applewhite is listed at 6’7” and weighs 205 pounds. Verbal Commits says that his hometown is nearby Memphis, which has been a pipeline for several eventual Racer stars over the years. These include Hall of Famers Cameron Payne, Vincent Rainey and current Racers assistant Marcus Brown, who was from across the Mississippi River in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Applewhite helped Memphis Houston reach the state tournament for the first time in school history before heading to Arizona Compass Prep and, eventually, Southeastern Conference member Mississippi State, where he spent one season before transferring to Portland.
With the Pilots, Applewhite played in 32 games, starting five of those. He averaged 7.7 ppg, hitting 44.8% of his shots from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range as he saw an average of 17.3 minutes of playing time per game.
He also claimed an average of 2.9 rebounds a game and had 22 steals, third on the team.
In addition, Verbal Commits reported that one of the players who chose to leave the Murray State program via the portal has found a new home with a fellow Missouri Valley Conference team. Jaxon Edwards stayed with the Racers for one season and will play next season at Valley opponent Valparaiso.
