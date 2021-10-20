MURRAY — Murray State Basketball fans are invited to be part of Racer Mania, presented by The Murray Bank, next Thursday (Oct. 28) at the CFSB Center in Murray.
This annual event gives fans of all ages a first look at the Racer men’s and women’s basketball teams. The arena doors open at 6 p.m. and admission is free. The fun starts at 6:30 p.m.
To create even more excitement, MSU Athletics is adding a Trick or Treat twist to the festivities.
Kids are encouraged to attend in their Halloween costumes, where they can enter Gate-B of the arena and receive candy from several Racer student-athletes representing their sport by wearing their game uniforms. The treats will be given only in Gate-B from 6 p.m to when Racer Mania begins at 6:30 p.m.
The event features introductions of both teams and a scrimmage. Fans will enjoy performances from Murray State’s spirit groups and mascot, Dunker, as well as other interactions between teams. Due to COVID-19 protocols, there will be no in-person autograph session this year. However, there will be a signed schedule poster for the first 1,000 fans when they enter the arena.
Children age 12 and under have the chance to join the Taylor Family Dental Junior Racer Kids Club during Racer Mania. Membership is $10 per child. If you have already signed up, membership T-shirts and cards can be picked up.
