MURRAY — Murray State will try to continue its hot start to the women’s basketball season tonight as it meets Evansville.
The game is set for a 6 p.m. tipoff at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse on the University of Evansville campus. The Racers are 5-1 so far this season and are coming off a 66-40 win over Alabama A&M Saturday in Murray.
The Purple Aces enter the game with a 4-1 mark after an 84-71 win at Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday. Evansville is averaging 77.4 points per game and is shooting 44.5% from the field.
However, in Murray State, Evansville will face a strong challenge in the paint in the form of 6-1 sophomore forward Katelyn Young, who has been very sharp the past several games. Her 25 points and 12 rebounds against A&M Saturday marked her third double-double of the season.
She was the main reason the Racers owned a 38-18 edge in points in the paint against the Bulldogs. However, this also marked the second straight game Young has had stretches of scoring several points in a row.
In an easy win last week at Mississippi Valley State, Young scored the Racers’ final 12 points of the first half. Against A&M, she scored eight points in a row at one point of the first half. However, Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner said that was not because Young was being a ball hog.
Her teammates were mostly responsible.
“This team is very unselfish. They don’t care who gets the credit and that’s what makes them very special. If Katelyn is on a roll, I want us to keep getting the ball to her,” said Turner, describing how Young is able to make herself available to receive the ball. “She’s just so good. Her footwork is exceptional and she can bring people out on the floor (she has two made 3-point shots this year). She also does a really good job of using her body to get position.
“But our players do a great job of finding her and she does a great job of finishing, so I think you have a lot of mutual confidence going both ways.”
Another inside player who has been delivering in a strong way for the Racers is Young’s classmate, forward Hannah McKay. Saturday’s worksheet of 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal resembles those from most of her games so far this season.
Several of those assists are resulting in Young baskets.
“She has put (Young) in position a lot of times this year with the entry pass to Katelyn, but she’s done a really good job finding other people and making good decisions with the basketball,” Turner said of McKay.
Murray State had 15 assists Saturday, but Turner said that number would have been even higher had players not dribbled before scoring after receiving passes from teammates. That may also account for why the Racers have shot 50% or better from the floor in their last three games.
Meanwhile, the Aces seem to be solid on the offensive end with four players averaging in double figures for points per game. Two of those players — Je’Niya Davis and Abby Felt — are scoring in the 20s with Davis at 24.5 and Felt at 21.6. Felt also averages 9.8 rebounds per outing.
Heading into tonight, the Racers are among the best teams in the nation in defensive rebounds with 34.7 a game. Only Nebraska is better at 36.3
With a win tonight, Turner would claim her 60th coaching win at Murray State, making her the second-fastest Racer coach to accomplish that feat as it would come in her 124th game. Only Bud Childers reached 60 faster as that happened in 113 games.
