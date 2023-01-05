(TNS) A highly-anticipated showdown between big men KJ Williams and Oscar Tshiebwe was as good as expected Tuesday night.
But in the end, the first matchup of two of the Southeastern Conference’s top scorers and rebounders went Tshiebwe’s way in Kentucky’s 74-71 win over LSU at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky.
Tshiebwe, the reigning SEC and national Player of the Year, did what he does best when he met up with Williams, the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year last season for Murray State.
The 6-foot-9, 260-pound Tshiebwe was a menace to LSU on both ends of the floor. He had 19 points and pulled down 16 rebounds for his 36th double-double in 46 games in a Kentucky uniform.
He was 7 of 9 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line, but he controlled the glass with seven of his rebounds coming on the offensive end to help his team to a 12-6 edge in second-chance points.
At the same time, the 6-10, 245-pound Williams was doing his best to keep LSU in it in the Tigers’ first true road game of the season.
He was 8 of 13 from the field — including a 4-of-6 showing from beyond the 3-point arc — and made all three of his free throws to finish with a game-high 23 points.
With five made 3-pointers, Adam Miller added 15 points, while Williams’ fellow former Murray State teammate, Trae Hannibal, had 12 and Cam Hayes 11.
Despite their efforts, LSU’s seven-game winning streak came to an end when a furious finish came up just short.
“Yeah, I’m disappointed that we didn’t get it done,” said LSU coach Matt McMahon, who led Murray State to a 31-3 mark last season and a win in the first round of the NCAA Tournament over San Franciso in overtime. The Racers were then beaten by the same St. Peter’s team that had upset Kentucky in the first round, taking away what would have been a highly-anticipated matchup between Kentucky and Murray State in the second round.
“We came up here to win. But as I told our players, they showed me a lot tonight — their character, their toughness. We just didn’t make enough plays there to get it done,” McMahon said.
The Tigers cut a 10-point deficit with 10:42 left in the second half to a single point with 9.3 seconds to go, but they couldn’t get enough defensive stops when it counted most.
Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin offset Williams’ strong effort down low when he finished with a team-high 21 points. Cason Wallace had 14 points and Sahvir Wheeler 11 for Kentucky.
Toppin’s last two points came when he calmly knocked down both ends of a one-and-one free-throw opportunity with 3.4 seconds to play. This came after a near-steal by the Tigers in Kentucky’s backcourt with 4.6 second remaining.
