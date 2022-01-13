MURRAY — With perhaps the oldest collection of players in all of NCAA Division 1 men’s basketball, the term “graybeards” could describe Tennessee State.
The transfer portal that has allowed players to jump from team to team has been particularly kind to the Ohio Valley Conference representative. TSU’s roster consists of several players who are actually older than their listed classifications, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That experience seems to be paying dividends for the Tigers (6-8, 1-1 OVC play), who are coming off an impressive 95-84 road win against a high-scoring Southeast Missouri on Saturday. Now, they take their act to Murray’s CFSB Center for a game tonight against a Murray State team that is ranked ninth in the latest College Insider.com iMid-Major poll and sits 12-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play.
“They struggled a little bit early on with some injuries and had some guys miss time but they’ve really got it clicking now,” said Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon. “They scored 95 points in a win over SEMO and it must be known that they had 86 points with about 10 minutes to go in that game, so they can really score in a hurry and it will be important for us to have our transition defense set, plus they’re very athletic on the glass.”
The Tigers are led in scoring by 6-6 redshirt junior guard Carlos Marshall, who averages 13.3 points. Freshman guard Marcus Fitzgerald (6-2) averages 11.9 ppg, while 6-4 redshirt junior Dedric Boyd scores at a 12.3 ppg clip. Kassim Nicholson, 6-7 graduate student, is the fourth Tiger to average double digits (10.9 ppg) but he is also the team’s leading rebounder at 7.9 boards a game.
“One thing that is really crazy about these COVID years is that I remember recruiting some of these guys, and it seems like seven or eight years ago,” McMahon said of the Tigers’ experienced roster, which includes a former Racer, 6-8 graduate student forward Jalen Dupree. “Boyd was at our elite camp maybe back in 2015? He’s gone to (Eastern Kentucky), then Illinois State and now Tennessee State. Kenny Cooper (6-1 grad student guard) was at Lipscomb and then Western Kentucky and Nicholson was part of a really good (Alabama-Birmingham) team a year ago and is now a double-double machine. The age of some of these teams now is off the charts.”
However, the Racers have big plans this year and would love to move to 3-0 tonight ahead of Saturday’s huge conference clash with Belmont in Nashville. Murray State has a win over a Memphis team that seems to be rounding into the squad that prognosticators believed was worthy of a top-10 ranking in the preseason. The only teams to beat the Racers so far are a very good East Tennessee State team and Southeast Conference power Auburn, who is now ranked fourth in the nation.
Tonight, however, is also special in the history of the storied Racer program.
“We’re, what, 7-0 this year (in home games)? That means that we are going for the 300th win at the CFSB Center since the building opened in 1998,” McMahon said. “It’s one of the great home courts in all of college basketball and we’re really looking forward to it.
“It’s always great to play at home. It’s a great atmosphere with great fan support.”
Tonight’s game is set to start at 7.
