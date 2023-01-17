Turley vs. Bradley

Murray State guard Macey Turley drives the ball against Bradley defender Caroline Waite Sunday at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — For much of the season, Murray State guard Macey Turley has stacked the stat sheet in numerous areas, except one. Surprisingly, it has been scoring. 

One of the all-time best shooters in the program’s history, Turley has had issues getting the ball to go through the basket. That is why what happened Sunday in an 83-48 blowout for the Racers (11-4, 4-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference) of Valley opponent Bradley (3-15, 0-6 in Valley play) may be very bad news for future opponents. Turley’s shot began finding its target as she hit four 3-pointers as part of a season-best 20-point day.