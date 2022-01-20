MURRAY — When Murray State guard Macey Turley found teammate Hannah McKay with a pass that led to a layup in the first half of Monday’s win at Eastern Illinois, she took a place in Murray State women’s basketball history.
Before that play with 3:07 left before halftime in the Racers’ 80-71 win in Charleston, Illinois, only one other player had amassed 1,500 points and 400 assists in a career. It so happens that the other player is one of Turley’s assistant coaches, former Murray State point guard Amber Guffey, a Racer Hall of Famer.
“It has been very special, just from the fact that only one other person has done that. That’s pretty awesome. I’m very humbled to join her in that accomplishment,” Turley said Wednesday, immediately wishing to let it be known that she has had a lot of help along the way. “Obviously, there has been a lot of hard work to this and obviously I didn’t accomplish this on my own. I’m going to give credit to all of my teammates because I can’t get to 400 assists without them making shots and I can’t score 1,500 points without them setting good screens and the coaching staff setting me up to score.”
An interesting tidbit to this story is that Turley and Guffey share the same jersey number at Murray State — 5. That is the number that Turley also wore during her standout career at Murray High, where current Racer Head Coach Rechelle Turner was also her coach. Together, they won a Kentucky All-A Classic State Tournament and reached the Final Four of the overall state tournament with fellow Racers Lex Mayes and Alexis Burpo.
“It’s kind of weird, honestly,’ Turley said of how she and Guffey share 5. “She’s a number 5 and got the same accomplishment. I’m a number 5 and I just joined her in accomplishing it. I’ve worn 5 since I (arrived in Turner’s Murray High program as a seventh grader). The number I really wanted, I couldn’t get and I think there were three numbers available, so I picked 5.”
Turley said she did not get a chance to see Guffey play in person, but through game footage that has been archived, she has been able to see why her assistant coach is so highly acclaimed in Murray State circles. Guffey was a three-time All-OVC selection and was named OVC Tournament Most Valuable Player in 2008 when the Racers won that event and advanced to the NCAA Tournament.
“She was pretty good,” Turley said, snickering a bit as she also recalled her days at Murray High when Guffey assisted Turner for two years and, from time to time, would exhibit her basketball skills in scrimmages.
“Some of the passes she made were crazy. I still remember that. But I was just thinking this morning how, right now, there’s only two with this accomplishment in this program. Hopefully, we’re building it to where there’s more to come.”
While Guffey was inducted to the Racer Hall in 2017, her jersey has not been retired. Turner said she would like to see that change, adding that Turley’s 5 will also probably require retirement as well.
“I’ve thought Amber’s should’ve been retired a long time ago, but I’d expect them both to be honored in that way someday,” Turner said, praising her point guard of at least the past eight years at both Murray High and Murray State. “She is the epitome of a we over me player. Yes, she scores the basketball when we need her to but she makes everybody around her better and she’s been instrumental in the growth of this program (Turner is in her fifth year at Murray State and the Racers sit 12-5, 4-2 in the OVC).
“I think the thing about Macey that I’m most proud of has nothing to do with what she’s done on the basketball court. It’s the young woman that she is and the way she represents this program in the classroom and the community and the role model she is for younger players. That matters to me more than anything.”
Turley also said that she did not come to Murray State to set records.
“It’s to win an OVC championship,” she said.
“I didn’t know until I went to talk on the radio (after Monday’s win) and (WNBS play-by-play man) Jeremy Rose told me (about Turley’s accomplishment),” Turner said. “We knew she was close on some stuff, but she never focuses on that. She’s one of these kids that doesn’t care who gets the credit as long as we win.”
