MURRAY — It was learned late last week that Murray State basketball player Macey Turley is among several nominees for the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s Woman of the Year honor.
The Murray High alum was nominated with about 580 other athletes from throughout the nation.
Turley, who will return for a fifth season, was part of a Racer team that registered 23 wins last year and finished third in the regular season in Ohio Valley Conference play. The Racers played in a postseason event for the first time since Head Coach Rechelle Turner, who also coached Turley at Murray High, has been at the Racer helm.
Turley heads into her fifth year having already earned All-OVC honors four times, three of which were with the first team. Turley is only the second player in school history to score 1,600 points and tally 400 assists.
