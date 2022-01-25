EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Last year, one of the toughest teams for Murray State’s women’s basketball team to play was Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
The Racers lost in the season’s first game at Edwardsville, Illinois, then were able to win the return matchup in Murray, but only after the Cougars, who only won six games last season, had the lead the majority of the game. So it stood to reason that Monday’s first game between the two teams this season would be a tight one in Edwardsville.
That indeed was the case. And even when the Racers seemed to have things under control in the final two minutes, the Cougars were not ready to surrender, coming from a seven-point deficit to tie the game. However, Murray State guard Macey Turley had the last say as she made a short shot with five seconds left to give the Racers a dramatic 84-82 win that moves them to 14-6 overall and 6-3 in Ohio Valley Conference play.
Until the third quarter, this one was in the control of SIUE (7-11, 3-4 OVC) as the Cougars led by as many as nine points in the first half and went to the dressing room in possession of a 39-34 halftime lead.
However, Murray State outscored the Cougars, 27-20, to inch ahead by two points heading to the final 10 minutes. The Racers then started the fourth quarter by outscoring SIUE 13-6 in the opening five minutes to lead 74-65 on a Lex Mayes score. About two minutes later, Turley seemed to have put the game out of reach with a basket that upped the lead to 76-65.
Instead, it seemed to inspire the Cougars, who stayed alive by finding ways to score. Guard Gabby Nikitinaite hit two 3-pointers to lead the surge and assisted teammate Allie Troeckler’s tying basket with 10 seconds left that resulted from a Murray State turnover.
That led to Turley’s score with Nikitinaite missing a desperation 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Turley’s basket gave her 19 points to go with seven rebounds. Forward Katelyn Young led the Racers with 20 points on a night she recorded a double-double with 10 rebounds. Guard Alexis Burpo also had a big game with 17 points, nine rebounds and three steals, while forward Hannah McKay was the fourth Racer in double digits with 16 points and two steals.
Nikitinaite led all scorers with 23 points for the Cougars. n
