MURRAY — Murray State junior Macey Turley and freshman Katelyn Young capped the 2020-21 regular season by being named to the All-OVC first team in women’s basketball, the league announced Tuesday. The two Racers finished third and fifth, respectively, in the OVC postseason voting, making Murray State the only school with two players in the top five. In addition to her All-OVC honor, Young was also named to the OVC All-Newcomer team.
Turley averaged 17.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds a game. She shot 40.7-percent from the field and led the league in 3-point percentage and free throw percentage at 38.6 and 92.4, respectively. The junior’s free throw percentage is also the fourth-best in the nation, thanks in large part to her school record consecutive free throw streak of 45 earlier this season. Earlier this season, the Murray native became the school’s 20th member of the 1,000-point club and now sits as the school’s 13th all-time leading scorer with 1,257 points.
Young averaged 14.3 points per game to go along with a league-high 9.5 rebounds per game. Her 51.3 field goal percentage leads the league this season, as does her tally for double-doubles at nine. The Oakwood, Illinois native was not only impressive throughout the season, but consistent as well, netting seven OVC Freshman of the Week awards on the year.
