BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — The 2021-22 Preseason All-OVC team is headlined by Belmont sophomore guard Destinee Wells who was named the Preseason Player of the Year
The preseason squad features student-athletes from five different teams.Tennessee Tech leads the way with four selections, followed by Belmont with three. Murray State and Eastern Illinois each have two picks, while Austin Peay has one selection.
Wells was named the OVC Freshman of the Year and earned All-OVC First Team and All-Newcomer honors last season. The Lakeland, Tennessee, native is the league’s top returning scorer after she finished second in the OVC with 17.8 points per game last year. She also led the league with 4.6 assists per outing while also recording a 46.6 field goal percentage last season.
Earning Preseason All-Conference team honors this year after being named to the All-OVC First Team last season are:
Murray State guard Macey Turley (17.6 ppg, 92.3 FT%) and forward Katelyn Young (14.1 ppg, 9.3 rpg); Austin Peay Yamia Johnson (14.9 ppg, 39.4 3PT FG%); Belmont forward Conley Chinn (12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg); and Eastern Illinois forward/center Abby Wahl (14.5 ppg, 7.4 rpg).
Tennessee Tech guard/forward Anna Jones (11.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg), guard Jordan Brock (11.8 ppg, 84.9 FT%) and guard Kesha Brady (11.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg); and Eastern Illinois guard Lariah Washington (14.0 ppg, 4.7 rpg) were all named to the Preseason All-OVC team after earning All-Conference Second team honors a year ago.
Belmont guard Tuti Jones (9.4 ppg, 4.6 rpg) and Tennessee Tech forward Mackenzie Coleman (10.3 ppg, 5.6 rpg) round out the preseason squad.
