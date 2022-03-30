MURRAY — Murray State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rechelle Turner has announced the signing of graduate transfer Jordyn Hughes to her 2022-23 class. Hughes comes to “the finest place we know” after spending four seasons at Eastern Illinois.
“We are extremely excited about Jordyn joining our Racer family,” said Turner. “She is an experienced guard and she will bring toughness and scoring to our team. Jordyn’s ability to knock down shots and create scoring opportunities for others will make her an integral part of our success as we enter the Missouri Valley Conference.”
A 3-point specialist, Hughes played significant minutes for the Panthers as a freshman, eventually working her way up to starting all 30 games this past season. She is coming off of a senior season in which she averaged 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. She finished the year shooting 38.8-percent from the floor 40.2-percent from 3-point range and 78.9-percent from the free throw line.
A career 33.8-percent shooter from 3-point range, Hughes stepped her game up as a senior by shooting 40.2-percent and averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers per game. Defensively, she ranked second on the Panthers in steals with 40 or 1.3 per game.
Hughes, a native of Gurnee, Illinois, is now the fourth member of Turner’s 2022-23 class after signing Briley Pena, Zoe Stewart and Julia Puente Valverde in November.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.