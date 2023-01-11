MURRAY— Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner and her women’s basketball team appear to be in a “pick-your-poison” situation for tonight’s game against former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont at the CFSB Center.
The Bruins, as is usually the case, are loaded with a variety of players who can do many, many things. They have an endless army of role players. They have the consummate defensive stopper in Tuti Jones. They have a tall, physical swing player in 6-3 Madison Bartley, as dangerous behind the 3-point stripe as she is from inside the paint.
However, when it comes down to it, they also have the weapon of choice these days in all levels of college basketball, a very good point guard. Her name is Destinee Wells and she more than eclipses her 5-6 size with talent.
Sunday’s win at Northern Iowa comes to mind. Wells had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists as the Bruins (7-8, 3-1 in Valley play) recovered from a disaster Friday at Drake to beat the Panthers, 66-61, in Cedar Falls. It was Wells supplying the tying basket with about 1:45 left, then blocking a shot that led to the clinching basket at the other end.
“She’s just really, really crafty. Her size doesn’t matter,” said Turner, whose own team (9-4 overall, 2-2 in The Valley) knows all too well about Wells’ talents.
Last year, Wells scored 27 points on a night the Racers beat the Bruins in three key statistical categories (rebounds, second-chance points and free throws made and attempted) but still fell by six points at Murray. In the 2021 OVC Tournament in Evansville, Indiana, Wells helped end the Racers’ Cinderella run by scoring eight of her 14 points that day in the pivotal fourth quarter; Murray State only had trailed by four points entering that period but the Bruins won, 67-49.
“She changes speeds real well and she has enough athleticism that she can use that against you and, anytime you have a kid that can score at multiple levels, it’s something you have to take into account,” Turner said. “I’d say that (Racer forward Katelyn Young) has been a program changer for us. Well, Destinee, Tuti and those other players they’ve had come through down there have done it to the point that they’re winning games in the NCAA Tournament.”
Not only did Belmont beat Oregon in last year’s NCAA first round, the Bruins’ reputation has risen to a point that they are hosting games with some of the best programs in the nation. This season alone, Belmont has played national power Louisville and a strong Georgia Tech team at the Curb Event Center in Nashville.
That is the reputation Belmont took to the new frontier known as The Valley and it is also why Turner said she had to do a double-take Friday night when she saw that Drake had beaten the Bruins by 31 points in Des Moines.
“I’ll admit it … I was kind of shocked,” said Turner, whose own team was learning about life in The Valley, dropping an 81-54 decision to the other Iowa team residing in the league — Northern Iowa. “I think we were both trying to figure out what train had hit us (on Friday night). You just know that something like getting beat by 30 points or more doesn’t happen to Belmont that often, if hardly ever.”
However, Belmont came back Sunday and beat UNI in Cedar Falls, while the Racers, though considerably more competitive than the Bruins, lost to Drake Sunday in Des Moines, 80-67, after leading with two minutes remaining in the third quarter.
“So now, our prize for competing as well as we did Sunday is Belmont,” Turner said, chuckling at the thought of Belmont being a “reward” of some kind. “I think the realization is there now. I think our players now know how tough this league is and it doesn’t get any easier and we have two choices. We can fold or fight and no team of mine is going to fold.”
Certain to be a concern for Belmont will be Young, who had a monster day Sunday with 43 points. However, while the Racers are capable of big numbers as a team, they have not shown it the past two games with Young being the only player scoring in double figures at Drake and one of two players to have had that distinction at UNI.
Turner said that, for Murray State to have a chance to win tonight, it must be more balanced. She also said that, while this is not really a “must win” within Valley circles, there is a need for an uptick in intensity.
“I hope that our kids understand that a sense of urgency has to be key. It would be huge for us, just morale wise, to know that we can go toe-to-toe with these teams and win, and winning heals a lot of things.”
