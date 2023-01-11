Sanders-Woods vs. USI

Murray State's Bria Sanders-Woods (21) puts pressure on a Southern Indiana player earlier this season at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 Stephen Furst/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY— Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner and her women’s basketball team appear to be in a “pick-your-poison” situation for tonight’s game against former fellow Ohio Valley Conference member Belmont at the CFSB Center.

The Bruins, as is usually the case, are loaded with a variety of players who can do many, many things. They have an endless army of role players. They have the consummate defensive stopper in Tuti Jones. They have a tall, physical swing player in 6-3 Madison Bartley, as dangerous behind the 3-point stripe as she is from inside the paint. 