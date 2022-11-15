MURRAY — Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner continues to bring in some of the best high school players in the Commonwealth, as evidenced by Monday’s signing of Rowan County’s Haven Ford and McCracken County’s Destiny Thomas. Two of the most heralded players in the state, Ford and Thomas have already accumulated a significant list of awards and accomplishments, with still one season remaining in each player’s career.
Haven Ford · 5-7 · G · Morehead, Ky. (Rowan County HS)
·Two-time (2021-22) All-State selection by the Lexington Herald Leader and 2021 selection by Louisville Courier Journal
Four-time region All-Tournament team and three-time district tournament MVP
·Rowan County’s all-time leader in points (2,489) and assists (617), in addition to 1,058 career rebounds and 538 career steals
·Member of National Honor Society with a perfect 4.0 GPA
·Four-sport star lettering in softball, basketball, golf and soccer
·All-District & All-Region Tournament selection in both soccer and softball
“Haven is a terrific talent and outstanding leader. She may be the best guard in Kentucky high school basketballs and a career spent elevating her teammates and winning at a high level will make her a leading candidate for Miss Basketball in 2023. Haven loves to compete and she has shown she belongs with the country’s best players on the national AAU stage. We are thrilled to add Haven to our Murray State family.”
Destiny Thomas · 5-10 · G/F · Paducah, Ky. (McCracken County HS)
·Averaged 16.2 points and 6.1 rebounds per game over past two seasons
· Scored over 1,000 career point in just two seasons
·2022 All-State selection by Courier Journal and 2022 Purchase Player of the Year
·Helped lead Mustangs to school’s first-ever KHSAA Sweet 16 Appearance
· Dad, Roderick, played for Racers from 2000-02 and brother, Rod, is currently a senior for Racer men’s basketball
“Destiny is a gifted athlete capable of playing multiple positions on the court. She can score in a variety of ways and her length and athleticism allow her to impact the game on both ends of the floor. Destiny is a proven winner, as she has helped her high school team become one of the best in Kentucky. Destiny will become the third member of her family to wear the Racer uniform and we are excited to have her join our program.”
