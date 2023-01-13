Lucia Operto

Murray State's Lucia Operto was dancing at the close of Wednesday's win over Belmont.

 JOHN WRIGHT/ Ledger & Times

MURRAY — Ever since Murray State defeated defending Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament champion Kentucky in December, the subject of the Racers’ postgame celebration has been widely discussed.

Head Coach Rechelle Turner not only emerged from her players very wet, ahead of several television interviews no less, she also came away a bit battered as her players were aiming cups of water directly at her instead of allowing the water to cascade into a refreshing shower. Video of the celebration inside the locker room at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington was released later that night and immediately drew a reaction from their Murray State men’s counterparts, who were happy to see that the execution was a bit off.