MURRAY — Ever since Murray State defeated defending Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament champion Kentucky in December, the subject of the Racers’ postgame celebration has been widely discussed.
Head Coach Rechelle Turner not only emerged from her players very wet, ahead of several television interviews no less, she also came away a bit battered as her players were aiming cups of water directly at her instead of allowing the water to cascade into a refreshing shower. Video of the celebration inside the locker room at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington was released later that night and immediately drew a reaction from their Murray State men’s counterparts, who were happy to see that the execution was a bit off.
Wednesday night Turner was not waiting. In the happiness that was the Murray State locker room after a win over Missouri Valley Conference favorite Belmont at the CFSB Center, the coach fired the first shot.
And she said made sure that her attack was properly executed.
“Yeah, I was ready for them this time … and yes, the water went up,” she said before sitting down to take questions from the media after the 64-46 win over the Bruins, the Racers’ first over this program in four tries.
“She came in with two water bottles in her hands. We weren’t prepared,” said forward Katelyn Young, who was displaying a very wet ponytail to her hairstyle during her time at the media table after the game. “She was just spraying everyone and, oh yeah, she threw it in the air.”
Asked if this was Turner’s revenge for the physical soaking she had taken in Lexington, Young, who had a lot to do with this celebration happening with a game-high 20 points Wednesday, said, ‘Probably.”
Shortly after the win over UK, Turner talked in depth about the postgame festivities after the program’s first win over a Power 5 team since 1988 (Texas Christian).
“Yeah, I could hear them laughing and giggling on the other side of the door and figured that I was getting ready to get smashed,” she said, noting that this is exactly what happened. “The best part of it was when I went into the training room the next day and the men’s players (who had their own water celebration after a home win over Austin Peay a few hours after the women beat UK) are getting their ankles taped for practice and they start telling me, ‘Coach! Coach! You’re going to have to talk to your players!’ I asked why. ‘They’re not supposed to throw it directly in your face. They’re supposed to throw it up.
“‘My gosh! They were just slammin’ you!’ And I said, ‘Well, unfortunately, we haven’t had a lot of practice with that, but, you’re right. We’re going to work on our celebration.’
“But it looked like I had just jumped in a swimming pool, then I had to go to the media (including ESPN, whose SEC Network had carried the game) and you know us females don’t like to do media appearance with our makeup running down our faces and our hair all a mess.”
Chances are, there will be more of these water wars on the horizon for the women’s team. Wednesday’s win came at the beginning of a four-game home stand at The Bank and was also a few days after a loss against Drake in Des Moines, Iowa that concluded a 0-for-2 weekend for the Racers’ first-ever Iowa swing in The Valley. Murray State now stands 3-2 in Valley play (good for a four-way tie for third place) and 10-4 overall, which matches the Racers’ record at this time last year.
Belmont is making its Valley debut this season after leaving the Ohio Valley Conference, like Murray State, and had split its first Iowa swing by coming back Sunday to beat Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls. The Bruins were beaten by 30-plus points by Drake a week ago, while the Racers had the lead on the Bulldogs with two minutes left in the third quarter Sunday before falling by 13.
The Racers will look for their second straight win Sunday against Bradley. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at The Bank.
