MURRAY — It seemed as if Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner’s days of having to deal with former Murray High player Maddie Waldrop at UT Martin were over last year.
That was when Waldrop, who helped Turner to great coaching success at Murray High before she took the Murray State job six years ago, became head coach at Calloway County, just months after concluding a stellar career at Martin. Waldrop’s first season with the Lady Lakers went well, ending with a trip to the Region 1 Tournament.
Then, UT Martin Head Coach Kevin McMillan asked his former player to come home, hiring her as an assistant after the season. And that sets the stage for tonight’s meeting between Turner’s Racers and Waldrop’s Skyhawks, this time with Waldrop as a coach as opposed to a player.
“I’m really excited for her and i think she’ll be great in recruiting for them because she’s been there and done that (as a 1,000-point scorer in her Skyhawk career) and knows what it takes to be successful. Her personality will also lend well to being someone these young women in that program can lean on, so I expect her to be very successful in that role,” Turner said Tuesday.
Waldrop scored more than 2,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in helping the Lady Tigers win two All-A Classic state titles and advance to the Kentucky Girls State Tournament Final Four twice. She also was a two-time All-State selection.
Turner was not even thinking about the Murray State job when McMillan began recruiting Waldrop and he did not stop trying to court the Murray High star even after a preseason knee injury threatened to end her senior year before it started. Looking back, Turner, who accepted the Murray State job at the end of the 2017 Murray High season and a visit to the state semifinals, said Waldrop made the right choice to stick with McMillen after she committed to UTM during her senior year.
“It was tough, obviously, because she would’ve helped us in our program (by switching to Murray State and joining former Murray High teammates Alexis Burpo, Macey Turley and Lex Mayes). But I’m really proud of her because she made that commitment to Martin (before Turner went to Murray State) and she kept it,” Turner said. “And I felt like that went along with the foundation we were trying to build at the high school and how it went beyond basketball.
“You word is your bond and they believe in you and they stayed with her even after she tore her ACL, so she did the right thing and had an outstanding career that I don’t think she’d trade for anything. But that showed not only the type of player she is but also the type of person she is.”
