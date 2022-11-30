Maddie Waldrop 2019

UT Martin forward Maddie Waldrop (21) asks for the ball against Murray State's Sadie Hill during the teams' game in early 2020 at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAVE WINDER/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY  It seemed as if Murray State Head Women’s Basketball Coach Rechelle Turner’s days of having to deal with former Murray High player Maddie Waldrop at UT Martin were over last year.

That was when Waldrop, who helped Turner to great coaching success at Murray High before she took the Murray State job six years ago, became head coach at Calloway County, just months after concluding a stellar career at Martin. Waldrop’s first season with the Lady Lakers went well, ending with a trip to the Region 1 Tournament.