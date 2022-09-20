MOLINE, Ill. — The Murray State women’s basketball team’s inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference unofficially began last week with the 2022 MVC Women’s Basketball Tipoff at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Illinois, the site of the 2023 Hoops In The Heartland MVC Women’s Basketball Championship.
Head coach Rechelle Turner, redshirt senior Macey Turley and junior Katelyn Young served as the Racers’ representatives at the event.
The Racers began the day by reading to local third-graders at Madison Elementary in Davenport, Iowa, followed by a luncheon event dedicated to the 50th anniversary of Title IX featuring comments from each of the 12 Valley coaches. The day ended for Turner and crew with photo shoots, video shoots and questions from media from around the Valley.
The 2023 Hoops in the Heartland Missouri Valley Conference Championship will be held March 9-12, 2023 at Vibrant Arena at The Mark in Moline, Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.