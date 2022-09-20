MOLINE, Ill. — The Murray State women’s basketball team’s inaugural season in the Missouri Valley Conference unofficially began last week with the 2022 MVC Women’s Basketball Tipoff at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Illinois, the site of the 2023 Hoops In The Heartland MVC Women’s Basketball Championship. 

Head coach Rechelle Turner, redshirt senior Macey Turley and junior Katelyn Young served as the Racers’ representatives at the event.