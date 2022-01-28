MURRAY — There were several reasons for Head Coach Rechelle Turner and her Murray State women’s basketball team to feel joy Monday night at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.
Obviously, the dramatic 84-82 win gave the Racers a solid 6-3 mark in Ohio Valley Conference play, leaving them one of five teams with winning records in conference play. The win also came against an SIUE team that has made a habit of giving the Racers a hard time, as evidenced by last year’s series when the Cougars beat Murray State at home, then had a seven-point lead in the third quarter at Murray before the Racers roared from behind to win.
Monday was no different as the Cougars rallied from down 11 points with about three minutes left in the fourth quarter before Racer guard Macey Turley scored on a layup with five seconds left.
However, perhaps the most meaningful part, at least for Turner, is this marked the end of a tough stretch of her team having to play three league games a week, the strain of which she said had become noticeable.
“It’s as much of a mental drain as it is a physical drain on these kids,” Turner said of the grind of preparing for a team immediately after playing another team in a seemingly never-ending cycle. “We’ve also seen our defensive productivity go down and a lot of it is because we haven’t been able to fix things we need to fix (both on the practice court and the film room).
“So, this week is allowing us time to fix those things and it’s allowing us time to review it. It gives us time to go back to the basics, so this practice time is something we badly needed and we’re going to utilize every second to get better. That way, we can be better for when we go back to Thursday-Saturday, Thursday-Saturday again.”
Turner said she gave her team Tuesday and Wednesday off from on-court work to give her team a chance to recharge its battery before preparing for Saturday’s OVC tilt with Morehead State at the CFSB Center. The Eagles have struggled so far this season and were 0-7 in league play as they entered a game Thursday at Southeast Missouri.
However, there appear to be two messages that Turner is trying to communicate to her team this week. First, Morehead’s record does not matter and preparation for the Eagles is very important because the Racers are only one game behind Tennessee State and Austin Peay for third place and have to keep winning if they are to have a shot at catching league-leading Belmont, who is 6-1 in OVC play.
The second message has to do with defending home soil. The Racers have lost twice in OVC play at the CFSB Center.
“We’ve been able to sustain ourselves actually better on the road than at home, which is kind of crazy,” she said of her team, which beat second-place Tennessee Tech by 25 points in Cookeville, Tennessee after the Golden Eagles overcame a seven-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Racers in Murray. “We are 6-3 but I feel like we’ve left a few on the table (including an overtime home loss to Eastern Illinois), so we feel like we’ve taken some hits but we haven’t lost our balance.”
Turner is in her fifth year with the Racers and has guided them to a 14-6 overall record, just two wins shy of her highest win total in a season, set last year when the Racers were picked to finish last in the preseason and ended in sixth.
She said she has seen how Murray State’s reputation within the OVC has changed in that time.
“We are at a point — and it is a good thing — but we are at a point now that we are going to get everybody’s best shot because, now, beating Murray State means something,” said Turner, who played at Murray State as well. “It’s a little bit of a different mentality than from a few years ago, but we absolutely want to be in the position of being the hunted. We don’t always want to be doing the hunting
“I think (the players) do understand that we are not on that bottom tier anymore and people aren’t always surprised now to see us win. It is a work in progress but I think they’re starting to understand and starting to believe that we do have the type of team that can make a big run late in the season if we play well.
Tipoff with Morehead is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
