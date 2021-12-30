MURRAY — In the days leading up to Murray State’s women’s basketball contest last week at Southeastern Conference representative Florida, Racers Head Coach Rechelle Turner had insisted that this was a “business trip.”
Yes, the state of Florida is one of the premier vacation spots in the world and she hinted that the team would eventually enjoy some of what the Sunshine State had to offer. After a disappointing 67-51 loss to the host Gators that sent the Racers to 8-3 on the season, which is still one of their best starts in many years, the team was ready for some recreation.
The Racers coaches, players and some family members enjoyed a few days before Christmas at the Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World near Orlando. Turner said it was a venture that had been planned for as long as two years and had to be delayed a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it finally happened last week and Turner, who is in her fifth year with the Racers, could not have been more pleased with the results.
“It was great. It was an awesome opportunity for us,” she said Monday during her part of the weekly “Hey Coach” radio show with Voice of the Racers Neal Bradley. She then came to a statistic that she found very surprising and one that served as a reminder of why this trip was not only so anticipated for the team, but was necessary.
“More than half of our players had never been, which I think was kind of surprising, and some of our coaches had never been and that’s what came up a couple of years ago when we started planning,” Turner said. “We said, Hey! We need to go to Disney World. That’s just something you’ve got to do, but this was just a great opportunity and a special time in the lives of these young ladies and hopefully it will encourage them to go back and take their families and take their kids and grandkids because it is truly a special place and there were a lot of memories made.”
Now, it is back to work. The team has been practicing since Sunday in preparation for today’s opener of what Turner and her team believe is the “real” season, Ohio Valley Conference play. It starts with a 5 p.m. tipoff at the CFSB Center against a Southeast Missouri team that the sixth-seeded Racers defeated in two out of three meetings last season, including a 67-64 win in the OVC Tournament at Evansville, Indiana, that marked Turner’s first in that event since assuming the head job.
Southeast is 4-7 this season, but does have some returning players from a team that entered the tourney as the No. 3 seed. However, Turner said Monday that it appears the Redhawks are playing a lot of young players.
“And I know what that’s like to go through those growing pains,” she said, recalling the hard road that has been taken to have this program, one for which she played in the early 1990s, reach the point it now finds itself. “But they are very capable of putting a lot of pressure on you and will try to turn us over with their athleticism.
“They’re not really big (a big difference from last year when the Redhawks blocked several Murray State shots in a win at Cape Girardeau, Missouri), so we’re hoping to take advantage of that.”
Southeast’s record is hampered by the presence of several big-name programs on the schedule, including No. 12 Texas, which Turner said is a product of Redhawks Head Coach Rekha Patterson’s attempt to toughen her team ahead of the conference grind.
It is also a pattern that has worked in the past.
“They’re still a couple of years removed from winning an OVC championship,” Turner said. “She is always going to challenge (her players) and they’ve still got players that won that OVC championship on that team, so I’m sure they’re going to go out there and make sure they give us their best shot.”
Waiting for the Redhawks will be a Racer squad that features a pair of players that have spent a number of weeks earning OVC honors. Forward Katelyn Young, the Racers’ leading scorer at 19.7 points per game, and guard Macey Turley (15.7 ppg), have been named OVC Player of the Week a combined five times this season, while forward Hannah McKay averages 11.1 and is coming off a day at Florida where she grabbed 12 rebounds.
Returning to the Christmas theme, Turner said most of her players were able to return home after the Disney visit. There was one exception in the form of center Lucia Operto, a native of Argentina. That was too far of a reach for Operto, but Turner said home has come to her in the form of her brother, who arrived last week.
“He is here for the rest of this week too and you can just tell that it means a lot to her to have family here,” Turner said of what she has seen since Operto’s sibling arrived. “I can’t imagine being so far away and not getting to go home, so it was really special for her to have him here.”
