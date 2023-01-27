MURRAY — For the first time this season, Murray State’s women’s basketball team is facing what could be considered a serious situation when it comes to its first season in the Missouri Valley Conference.
At this time last week, the Racers were feeling really good about themselves after nicely recovering from a forgettable first-ever Iowa leg of the Valley schedule. Wins over Belmont and Bradley had the Racers in good position to strengthen their standing in The Valley. Then, Southern Illinois and Missouri State came to Murray and reminded the Racers that they are, in fact, not in the Ohio Valley Conference anymore.
Now, sitting 4-4 in the conference, good for a fourth-place tie with SIU, the Racers need to return to their winning ways as they head into tonight’s game at Evansville.
“You’d better put your work boots on and go to work,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner after Sunday’s 77-61 loss to Missouri State in which the Racers trailed by as many as 28 points and seemed physically overwhelmed by the Lady Bears. The fact that it happened at the CFSB Center made the experience that much more painful, she said.
“This isn’t going to get any easier. I mean, we’re getting ready for four games on the road (after hosting the last four games)? The bottom line is you fight or you fold and we’ve talked about this. You either fight or you say, ‘Oh, this is hard, this is too much for us,’ but this is the team we have and this is the team we have to go to battle with every night, so we have to figure this out.”
At their best, the Racers have looked the part of a Valley title contender, particularly on the defensive side. No game typified this more than the 64-46 win over fellow former OVC rival Belmont that launched the four-game homestand that ended with Sunday’s disaster against Missouri State. In the Belmont game, it was the Racers out-hustling a team that is used to doing that to opponents.
Sunday, it was the opposite as Missouri State seemed to win every loose ball and rebound (40-21 edge on the boards). Entering the game ranked 309th in the nation in field-goal percentage, the Lady Bears outscored the Racers by a whopping 54-28 in the paint, an area Murray State usually owns.
Now, the Racers hit the road and they hope their recovery starts tonight at the Meeks Family Fieldhouse in Evansville. If there is any good news to this, it could be that this is a Purple Aces team that, unlike most of the other Valley teams, the Racers know.
Last year, in fact, Murray State defeated Evansville, 85-77, in a very spirited contest in Evansville.
“This is a team we know well because we’ve played them almost every year,” Turner said of the Aces, who are 3-5 in Valley play and 8-8 overall.
One thing has not changed for Evansville and that is that 6’1” guard/forward Abby Feit is still a big threat. She scored 18 points, hitting three 3-pointers, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots in the Racers’ win last year at Meeks. This season, Feit is the Aces’ leader in scoring (15.3 ppg), free-throw percentage (80.4%), rebounds (8.1 rpg), steals (1.6 per game) and blocked shots (18 this season).
“She’s a lefty and I love lefty shooters,” Turner said of Feit. “I just hope I’m not enjoying her shooting (tonight), but she’s just a good player for them.”
The Racers and Aces will tip off at 6 tonight and that game can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM with Jeremy Rose on the call. The game can also be watched on ESPN3.
