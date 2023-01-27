Conner vs. Mo State

Murray State guard Cayson Conner (11) drives the ball against Missouri State defender Aniya Thomas Sunday at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAIVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — For the first time this season, Murray State’s women’s basketball team is facing what could be considered a serious situation when it comes to its first season in the Missouri Valley Conference.

At this time last week, the Racers were feeling really good about themselves after nicely recovering from a forgettable first-ever Iowa leg of the Valley schedule. Wins over Belmont and Bradley had the Racers in good position to strengthen their standing in The Valley. Then, Southern Illinois and Missouri State came to Murray and reminded the Racers that they are, in fact, not in the Ohio Valley Conference anymore.

