Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner said it is a scene like this that needs to be evident after tonight's game with Indiana State, because it has been so long since the team has experienced a win.

MURRAY — In assessing this week her team’s six-game women’s basketball losing streak in Missouri Valley Conference play, Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner acknowledged that the grind of The Valley may have had something to do with it.

In their first year in The Valley since  moving from the Ohio Valley Conference, the Racers (now 11-10, 4-8 in The Valley) have experienced a lot of new things, from long-distance travel to having to adjust to an all-together different style of play, as well as how games are called. However, Turner refuses to use excuses.

