MURRAY — In assessing this week her team’s six-game women’s basketball losing streak in Missouri Valley Conference play, Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner acknowledged that the grind of The Valley may have had something to do with it.
In their first year in The Valley since moving from the Ohio Valley Conference, the Racers (now 11-10, 4-8 in The Valley) have experienced a lot of new things, from long-distance travel to having to adjust to an all-together different style of play, as well as how games are called. However, Turner refuses to use excuses.
The bottom line is this ... the Racers need a win, and right now. They get that chance tonight against Indiana State at the CFSB Center as they return home from a brutal four-game road swing.
“I think this team is hungry for a win. They want to get this thing going in the other direction,” Turner said ahead of tonight’s return match with Indiana State (tied with the Racers for sixth in The Valley at 4-8 in league play)and Sunday’s second meeting with Evansville (a game ahead at 5-7), the two teams that defeated the Racers in close games to start the just-completed road swing.
“When you’re entering any new conference, you know that there are going to be teams that are just going to be difficult to beat but you also know that you can’t lose to teams that are equal to you. Well, when we went on the road and took those two losses (both in games the Racers led early, only to lose control in the second half), yeah, you could say that those two games were the ones that really sent us into this downward spiral.
“But if those are the ones that caused us to start dropping, maybe these are the two games where we can really start to turn it around. You’re not looking at a team that has given up and given in. If you’re watching our team, I think you see a team that still believes and understands the importance of trying to get better, but, ultimately, what’s going to matter for the mental fortitude of this team is that we’ve got to win this weekend, and I think they understand that as much I understand it.”
The Racers did not look like a team that had mailed in a season last week. Though they lost twice, those defeats came at the hands of two of the best teams in the league — former fellow OVC member Belmont and current Valley leader Illinois State. Against Belmont, Murray State shook off a near-disastrous first quarter in which it only hit two of 19 shots, yet still had a chance to take the lead in the fourth quarter before the Bruins pulled away to a 10-point win in Nashville.
Sunday, the Racers had an early 14-point lead at Normal, Illinois but foul trouble to leading scorer Katelyn Young led to a huge Redbird edge in points in the paint. Meanwhile, Player of the Year candidate Paige Robinson got hot from the field as Illinois State built a 14-point lead, heading to the fourth quarter.
Yet, in the late stages, and with Young having fouled out, the Racers made a run and had a chance to pull within a single possession before the Redbirds emerged 78-73 winners.
So while the Racers have taken some huge shots, and have been put on the canvas several times the past few weeks, these games show they can still pack a big punch themselves.
“Winning hides everything. When you’re winning, you’re able to take more punches because you’re on a high. When you’re losing and taking these punches, and everything seems to be going in the opposite direction, those blows hurt twice as much,” Turner said.
“Again, I just think that, for the morale of our kids, for them to understand that they need to continue to work and get better, they just need to win and a winning streak would do wonders for us right now. This team needs something good to happen for them.”
Tipoff for Friday’s game is 6 p.m., with Sunday’s game set for a 2 p.m. tip.
