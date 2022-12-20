MURRAY — In sports, the term “trap game” is used to describe a game against an opponent that is perhaps struggling a bit that is sandwiched between two highly-anticipated games.
With a 4-8 record, Bellarmine seems to match that description ahead of tonight’s women’s basketball contest with Murray State (6-2) at historic Freedom Hall in Louisville. This is also coming between two monumental occasions for the visiting Racers, Friday’s upset of defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky in Lexington and the inaugural game in Missouri Valley Conference play against UIC after Christmas.
“This is a trap game. As soon as this game is over, everybody goes home for Christmas so we have to have our mindset in the right place,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner late Friday night as her team was returning from Lexington after earning Murray State’s first win over the Wildcats since 1973. It was also the program’s first win over a Power 5 team since 1988 (Texas Christian).
However, while she and her team were celebrating Friday’s win in style — complete with a visit to an upscale Lexington ice cream eatery — Turner could not help but think about what had occurred three nights earlier back in Murray. That was when the Racers blew a 20-point lead in the first quarter to bitter former Ohio Valley Conference foe Austin Peay in a painful four-point loss. During Monday’s edition of the “Hey Coach” radio show on FROGGY 103.7, she said she did not believe Friday’s win happens without her team going through that defeat.
That loss will also be discussed in preparations for tonight, she said.
“You know, it does help a lot to win a game like this, but, as a coach, you’re still thinking, ‘What could I have done differently (against Peay)? How could I put our players in a better position?’” she said, focusing on what the main message was before the UK game, and what it will probably be before each game for the rest of the season.
“We tried to pump it into them to stop playing the opponent for the name on their jersey and to start playing the opponent for the name on our jersey.”
The Knights have faced three Power 5 teams this season, losing every time. Bellarmine was crushed, 125-50, by No. 16 Louisiana State of the SEC in its second game, then lost at UK, 63-45, in Lexington in its fourth game. The Knights were beaten last week by Atlantic Coast Conference power Louisville, 79-49. The Racers were easily handled by Big 10 Purdue in their second game of the season, 90-61, in West Lafayette, Indiana.
The Knights do seem to be finding their stride as of late, splitting two of their last four games. Bellarmine is also not surrendering nearly as many points as it was at the beginning of the season.
Any conversation about the Knights begins with their center, 6-6 freshman Gracie Merkle of Bullitt East. She is averaging 12.4 ppg and is almost averaging a double-double with 9.8 rebounds a game.
Racer fans will recognize Bellarmine’s next two leading scorers. Guard Hayley Harrison averages 11.4 ppg and is a transfer from OVC representative UT Martin. Forward Cam Browning is getting 8.3 ppg, as well as 7.3 boards a game and was playing last year at Belmont, now in The Valley with Murray State.
Tonight’s game is set for a 5:30 tipoff and can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM with play-by-play man Jeremy Rose on the call. The game is also available for viewing on ESPN+.
