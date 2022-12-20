Racer women vs. UK

Kentucky’s Maddie Scherr (22) tries to find a teammate as she looks to pass the ball Friday night against Murray State’s Alexis Burpo (left)  and Macey Turley in Lexington. 

 Photo courtesy of UK Athletics

MURRAY — In sports, the term “trap game” is used to describe a game against an opponent that is perhaps struggling a bit that is sandwiched between two highly-anticipated games.

With a 4-8 record, Bellarmine seems to match that description ahead of tonight’s women’s basketball contest with Murray State (6-2) at historic Freedom Hall in Louisville. This is also coming between two monumental occasions for the visiting Racers, Friday’s upset of defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky in Lexington and the inaugural game in Missouri Valley Conference play against UIC after Christmas.