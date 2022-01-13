MURRAY — Coming into this season, Murray State was seen as a team that had more than a puncher’s chance of winning an Ohio Valley Conference women’s basketball title,
The Racers had plenty of players returning from a team that won nine of its final 11 conference games and won the first OVC Tournament game in Head Coach Rechelle Turner’s time in that position.
Tennessee State (9-6, 4-0) on the other hand, was not seen as having those types of aspirations. Where the Racers were picked third in preseason standings, the Tigers were picked seventh after finishing last season winless in 22 games. However, as the Tigers come to Murray for a pivotal OVC clash today at the CFSB Center (5 p.m.) as the surprise team this season in the OVC.
“They’re no joke,” Turner said earlier this week about the Tigers. “They have a whole new roster, for one thing; I think only brought back two players. But I know that it takes a while to get a brand on the floor (this is Turner’s fifth year with the Racers) and this is (TSU Head Coach Ty) Evans’ second year.
“What an amazing turnaround he’s done! And he does a great job. He’s got a great coaching pedigree and he has those kids playing with a lot of confidence, and we all know that’s a big step in helping your team to win.”
Turner said the calling card of this Tiger team is relentless defensive pressure, similar to the “40 Minutes of Hell” philosophy of former Arkansas men’s coach Nolan Richardson. It involves a full-court press defense designed to quicken the game and create easy scoring chances.
“They call it ‘Press Play.’ That means they are going to press you from the time they get off the bus to the time they leave,” she said. “They try to keep the temp up and make it a multi-possession game. They don’t want you getting into the shot clock, so we need to play our pace and play calm against their pressure.”
Murray State enters the game off a perhaps-shocking 70-45 win on Saturday at Tennessee Tech in which the Racers led by as many as 36 points against a team that defeated them a week earlier in Murray.
“Our players made a lot of great adjustments and we were able to go back and look at things we didn’t do well (in the first game),” Turner said. “We made defensive adjustments and offensive adjustments and our players just did an outstanding job following the scout.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.