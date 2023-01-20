MURRAY — For what, hands down, is the biggest game so far this season, Murray State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rechelle Turner describes tonight’s Missouri Valley Conference meeting with Southern Illinois as “a totally different challenge.”
The middle of the Salukis’ defense is all one needs to see. For patrolling the paint will be a 6’5” center, who spent the past two seasons on courts of the mighty Southeastern Conference.
“That’s called a big gal,” Turner said of SIU’s Promise Taylor, who did not have to change her color scheme in coming to Carbondale. She wore the maroon and white of SEC powerhouse Mississippi State last season. Before that, she started her career at arch rival Ole Miss.
So far, she is averaging 2.4 blocked shots a game and 6.2 rebounds a contest for SIU (which reached The Valley semifinals last season with 21 wins but has stumbled to a 6-9 overall record and 3-3 in The Valley). She also accounts for 9.1 ppg. And she is not alone when it comes to size issues Murray State (11-4, 4-2 in The Valley) will face in tonight’s game, set for 6 at the CFSB Center in Murray. SIU’s roster includes several players who stand 5’11” and play the outside positions and has others 6’0” or above who will create a variety of issues with its pressure defense.
“Oh! They will pressure us. They’re long and athletic. It’s a different type of challenge from what we’ve faced so far this year in this conference. They’re a very, very good defensive team and they are able to turn their defense into offense and that’s something you have to do, keep your turnovers to a low rate, and make them earn what they get in the halfcourt.”
SIU averages 72 ppg and Turner said that is directly a result of the 18.7 turnovers per game they cause that lead to an average of 19.7 ppg, four more than what the opposition produces. SIU is also solid defensively, surrendering only 64 ppg.
With those numbers, it seems the Salukis should be having more success. They started well in Valley play, going 3-0, then came a tough three-point home loss to defending Valley Tournament champion Illinois State (tied for The Valley lead as tonight approaches), followed by a 21-point defeat at Missouri State and a three-point loss at Illinois-Chicago.
Murray State, though, appears to have shaken the effects of a rough maiden voyage through The Valley’s Iowa leg, where they were swept by Northern Iowa and Drake. As Thursday’s play began. UNI was tied for first at 5-1, while Drake was tied with Murray State and Missouri State for second at 4-2.
And with Missouri State coming to Murray on Sunday, the Racers have a big chance to stay on the heels of the leaders.
“This is a big weekend for us,” Turner said, quickly interjecting that there is only team earning her attention. “We tell our kids ‘one game at a time.’ Personally, it seems that I’m very prepared for the Friday night game but not as prepared for the Sunday game because we are trying to just focus on one game at a time. It’s all about, ‘What can we do to win on Friday?’
“We’re going to work in silence, kind of like a blue-collar team that just does their work and moves on to the next thing, and that’s what I love about this team and I think that’s what championship teams are made of. You know? This whole season is a journey and is made up of moments that lead to the final destination, and, for us, that’s the Missouri Valley championship.
“But you can’t skip steps. That doesn’t change.”
Obviously, forward Katelyn Young is receiving the lion’s share of attention for the Racers and that was reinforced on Wednesday when she was named a to the prestigious Becky Hammon Mid-Season Watch List that also includes Belmont guard Destinee Wells. However, in Sunday’s 83-48 win over Bradley, a weapon that had previously been misfiring more often than not suddenly began operating with deadly accuracy in the form of guard Macey Turley’s jumper as she scored 20 points. That would create major headaches for future opponents going forward, if her shot continued to find the bottom of the net.
While Taylor poses an obvious concern tonight, SIU has other threats. Guard Ashley Jones leads the team at 15 ppg, while fellow guard Shemera Williams averages 13.2 ppg. And while guard Quierra Love only averages 3.8 ppg, she is averaging a solid 4.3 assists a game, having accumulated 65 already this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.