Conner for three

Murray State's bench anticipates the result of a long jumper from guard Cayson Conner Sunday against Bradley at the CFSB Center in Murray.

 DAVID EATON/ Murray State Athletics

MURRAY — For what, hands down, is the biggest game so far this season, Murray State Women’s Basketball Head Coach Rechelle Turner describes tonight’s Missouri Valley Conference meeting with Southern Illinois as “a totally different challenge.”

The middle of the Salukis’ defense is all one needs to see. For patrolling the paint will be a 6’5” center, who spent the past two seasons on courts of the mighty Southeastern Conference. 

