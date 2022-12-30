MURRAY — Unfamiliarity seems to be the theme for tonight’s Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball opener for Murray State.
Along with this being the program’s first-ever conference tilt — 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center — it just happens to involve another Valley newcomer as the opponent. No, it is not one of the more established Valley programs that will be providing the opposition.
It is fellow Valley rookie program Illinois-Chicago, picked dead last in preseason polls, but a team that will enter tonight’s game having played much better than those predictions indicated. UIC is 8-3 and, like Murray State (7-2), has a win over a Power 5 team (Cincinnati of the American Athletic Conference) to its credit.
“(Flames Head Coach Ashleen Bracey) has got them playing well and believing in what they do,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, adding that she and her staff have been watching as much film of the Flames as possible since the Racers concluded their non-conference schedule with a win at Bellarmine, a few nights after stunning defending Southeastern Conference Tournament champion Kentucky in Lexington. That marked Murray State’s first win over a Power 5 team since 1988 (Texas Christian).
“It’s going to be interesting. It’s our first Missouri Valley game, as well as theirs too, but it’s a big deal for us, and it’s at home which means there’s an expectation that we’re going to defend our home court. But we’ve got one of the hottest teams in The Valley first thing and that’s going to make for a difficult game, plus it’s difficult for (her staff) because, after being in the (Ohio Valley Conference) five years, you know the tendencies of the coaches and you know the players a lot better.
“I could probably name five players from several of those teams. We had files on the OVC schools.”
However, even if a file had been available on UIC, it probably would not have helped this year. Like many teams, the Flames are virtually brand new, having had nearly the entire roster filled with players from the transfer portal. Adding to the unfamiliarity complex is that Bracey had never been a head coach before this season. She had been an assistant, however, at SEC member Missouri, who played the Racers last year in Columbia and came back in the final two minutes to overcome a six-point deficit.
That game, in November 2021, came a few weeks before the Tigers pulled a massive upset of top-ranked and eventual national champion South Carolina.
Turner said, from what she has seen with UIC so far, there will be challenges for her team to face. The Flames are very athletic and utilize pressure defense that has given the Racers issues in the past. She also said that, while UIC is not very big, its players are tenacious on the boards.
“They are not overwhelmingly tall, maybe six-one is their tallest player, but what’s the old saying? It’s not the size of the dog but the fight in the dog? They have plenty of fight,” she said of UIC, who is outrebounding opponents by 4.5 boards a game.
UIC also connects on 44% of its attempts from the field, while limiting opponents to only 39.7%.
UIC does have three players scoring in double digits with 6-1 forward Jodie Filer leading the way at 12.6 ppg, while hitting 54.3% of her shots.
