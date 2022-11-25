MURRAY — It is no secret. Rechelle Turner wants her Murray State women’s basketball players to be upstanding people, on and off of the court, and to demonstrate respect for themselves and everyone else.
However, when it comes to NCAA Division 1 college basketball, being a good citizen and respectful does not work sometimes. This is what prompted a disciple of one of the most fundamentals-driven, no-nonsense high school basketball coaches Kentucky ever produced — Howard Beth at Marshall County — to utter a very un-Beth thought after Saturday’s gutty 59-56 win over a much-improved UT Chattanooga team during her postgame press conference.
Turner wants to see her players play not so respectful to the opposition at times. She gave it a name, in fact … having more “dog” in them.
“We have such great kids, such great academic kids and great kids that don’t do much wrong. But sometimes, that laid-back, going-to-do-everything-right, not-gonna-show-anybody-up personality is not the best thing for a basketball team,” drawing several surprised facial expressions from the assembled media. “So to see our kids pump their chests out and get after it and get excited and those types of things, I think, has got to be our identity going forward.
“We need a little more dog than what we have.”
Tuesday, Turner explained what she meant in a little more detail.
“You know, when you’re recruiting, you always want great players, great kids, great students and we have that. We have some exceptional women in this program, but we also have people that do the right thing and don’t want to show up anybody, and those are awesome characteristics. I want my own children and the girls on this team, who are like my daughters, to do that,” she said, then, figuratively, doing as she did Saturday ….reaching for the black hat of a villain in Western movie.
“Sometimes, in the heat of competition, you’ve got to reach down and find that attack dog mentally and I think, sometimes, that’s something we’re missing.”
Perhaps this is why a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter last season was this team’s Waterloo, particularly against now-former Ohio Valley Conference foe Tennessee Tech. The Golden Eagles claimed two of the three wins against the Racers in that exact scenario, including one in the second round of the OVC Tournament in Evansville. It also happened against Eastern Illinois, in Murray, with a fiery guard known for her suffocating defense leading the emotional charge for the Panthers’ overtime win at the CFSB Center.
That player was Jordyn Hughes, now a Racer, who perhaps may have kickstarted the Racers’ new “dog” idea in the third quarter against UTC. The Racers’ offense, though better in the second half, was still struggling. Then, she took a charge and everyone watched a graduate transfer who Turner has described as mild-mannered and pleasant off the court, suddenly go from a studious future doctor to an animal. The scream she produced was heard throughout the arena, and immediately lit a fire under the Racers.
Katelyn Young, also known to take the high road, seemed to take a cue, becoming more physical and showing a side of her game previously not seen. One was a pretty reverse layup off a very aggressive drive for a big fourth-quarter basket. Another was a huge offensive rebound in which she saved the ball while falling over the baseline. That eventually became a big Jaidah Black follow score that helped the Racers gain a firmer grip on its newly-acquired lead, that it would not relinquish the rest of the way.
Then, there was Black, showing a new aggression, viciously snatching away two offensive rebounds and doing the same to retrieve a bouncing ball after knocking it loose on the defensive end for a steal. Turner said these kinds of plays are what she means by having more “dog.”
“Jordyn got excited and got everyone else going,” Turner said, then smiling as she added, “I’ve seen that before, usually against me. But it was good to see.
“I think one of the things, once I had time to sit back and think about it, is how really, really impressed I was with how we won that game. We didn’t shoot well. We weren’t making free throws. Nothing we normally do well was happening, but we found a way to win in a different way and I think that’s a good sign for this team.”
The first test of this new philosophy will come Saturday in Huntsville, Alabama. That is when the Racers (2-1) will try to see how tough they are on the road when they travel to Alabama A&M, who, perhaps fittingly, is nicknamed the Bulldogs, and is 0-4 on the season.
However, Turner said a reason she schedules games like this is to challenge her team in not only unfamiliar places, but hostile ones too. She said she believes Saturday will fit that bill.
“Very, very tough environment and a tough place to play,” she said of the Bulldogs, members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference, a league known as much for its action in the seats as on the court. “They just got a new gym and their fans are right there on top of you. From what I’ve seen on film, they’ve still had good fan support (despite their rough start), so the fans are going to be loud, and their band’s loud, of course.
“It’s a really good opportunity to put our players in that environment to see what our players are made of. Sometimes, you’ve got to be uncomfortable to be comfortable.”
Turner also said that this will be a nice preparatory experience for life in the Racers’ new league, the Missouri Valley Conference. The game can be heard on WNBS 97.9 FM with Jeremy Rose on the call at noon Saturday and viewed at HBCU GO.
