MURRAY — It is no secret. Rechelle Turner wants her Murray State women’s basketball players to be upstanding people, on and off of the court, and to demonstrate respect for themselves and everyone else.

However, when it comes to NCAA Division 1 college basketball, being a good citizen and respectful does not work sometimes. This is what prompted a disciple of one of the most fundamentals-driven, no-nonsense high school basketball coaches Kentucky ever produced — Howard Beth at Marshall County — to utter a very un-Beth thought after Saturday’s gutty 59-56 win over a much-improved UT Chattanooga team during her postgame press conference.