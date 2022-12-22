MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Coming into Wednesday night’s men’s basketball contest, Murray State knew one thing for sure about opponent Middle Tennessee.
MTSU forces turnovers ... a lot of them. And while the Racers did a much better job of limiting them in the second half, it was the first half that was the Racers’ undoing.
Murray State committed 14 miscues in the opening 20 minutes and the Blue Raiders scored 17 points because of them. That helped build a big halftime lead that proved too much to overcome as MTSU batted back a Racer surge early in the second half, then cruised to an easy 83-67 win at the Murphy Center.
“With our press attack, we had worked on it the last two days in practice and we had said, ‘Anytime they score, go ahead and let the ball drop. Do not touch the ball until we were set at our spots,’ and I think a lot of the problems we had were because we were never really set up in our offense,” said Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm, whose team heads into the Christmas break with a 7-5 record, while the Blue Raiders moved to 8-4 on the season.
“We lost this game in the first half, really, from the 15-minute mark on and it was kind of like the game at (Missiuri Valley Conference opponent Valparaiso, which Murray State won in overtime after trailing by double digits in the first half). ‘Are they going to stretch it to fifteen or can we get it to five?’ Well, tonight, it kind of got away from us.”
That MTSU forced lots of turnovers Wednesday was not surprising (it averages 17 a game ... the Racers ended with 18, allowing MTSU to own a 25-10 edge in points-off-turnovers). However, something the Blue Raiders do not do well is shoot 3-pointers. They did Wednesday, ending a solid 8-of-20 from long range to highlight an offensive showing that saw them end 32-of-57 (56%) overall from the field with five players scoring in double figures, led by guard Camryn Weston’s game-high 17 points as the Blue Raiders were also very good at their specialty — points in the paint — as they outscored Murray State, 44-24, in that category.
“You can’t win on the road giving up 83 points. We just weren’t good enough defensively and I know the press attack, the turnovers, were a big key, but we weren’t very good in the halfcourt with ball-screen defense. They got anything they wanted,” Prohm said.
Still, there were bright spots for the Racers.
For starters, they only committed five turnovers in the second half and that helped the Racers cut a 44-26 halftime deficit to only 45-36 on a driving basket by point guard JaCobi Wood with about 16 minutes left. Of course, the Blue Raiders’ new-found ability to hit the three helped quell that threat as guards Eli Lawrence and Justin Bufford hit bombs that pushed the lead back to 53-39 with about 14 minutes left.
Starting forward DJ Burns helped keep the Racers competitive with all eight of his points in the second half, including seven in the opening minutes. Both guard Rob Perry and forward Jamari Smith, who had disappeared a bit as scoring threats the past three games, were back to putting the ball in the basket as Perry had 15 points and Smith 13.
However, perhaps a sign of things to come was found in reserve point guard Brian Moore Jr., as he scored 10 points, drew five fouls in the process and was 6-of-6 at the foul line. Meanwhile, reserve guard Quincy Anderson to continued to give the Racers good bench minutes with eight points.
