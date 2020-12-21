MURRAY — A sloppy game with 26 turnovers for the Murray State women’s basketball team led to an OVC loss on Saturday against Austin Peay, 64-60.
It was far from a perfect game from either side as each team struggled to convert at the free throw line, shot poorly from the three-point line and failed to get into any offensive rhythm. The Govs and Racers combined to shoot 37-53 from the charity stripe in a game that was decided by just four points.
Murray State jumped out to an early lead thanks to a solid defensive effort and limited turnovers in the first quarter, 14-9, but the Govs stormed back in the second quarter. After seven turnovers in the second quarter, the Racers watched as Austin Peay chipped away at the deficit and eventually took the lead at the half, 27-26. In the second half, the pace increased for the Racers, but so did the turnovers.
The second half alone saw the Racers give the ball away 15 times. Head coach Rechelle Turner said the number one factor in the loss was the turnovers.
“We missed shots we should’ve made and then 26 times we had the basketball with a chance to score and instead we gave them the ball,” Turner said. “That’s 26 possessions. The reason that we’ve been scoring 80 points per game is because of the number of possessions we’ve been getting. Twenty-six times today we didn’t get a shot off. I’m going to go back to that because that is the problem. That was the problem today (Saturday).”
To make matters worse, the Racers couldn’t keep the Govs off the free throw line.
“You turn the ball over 26 times and send them to the foul line 30 times, you’re not going to win,” Turner said. “(In the pregame) we talked about taking care of the basketball, not giving them second chance points and not putting them on the foul line. We took the script and did exactly the opposite of what we had to do to win the game. It’s very disappointing.”
By the end of the third quarter, the Govs had built their lead to four points, mainly due to the bench play of Ella Sawyer and D’Shara Booker. The two combined for 29 points and went 11-12 from the free throw line.
As the fourth quarter wound down, the Racers made one last push, pulling within one point with three minutes left to play, but the Govs were able to take the blow and keep the Racers at bay.
Racer senior Laci Hawthorne finished the game 0-4 after averaging over eight points per game to start the year. One of those misses was on a wide open layup following a Racer steal.
“Teams just have those nights where sometimes the ball just doesn’t go in,” Hawthorne said. “I feel like that was one of our night’s, but I feel like we will bounce back from this and be ready for the next game.”
The Racers fall to 0-1 in the conference but have a long time to stew on this loss and analyze where things went wrong before they take on Belmont on Dec. 30 at 12 p.m. Turner has a pretty good idea of what needs to be fixed first and it starts with the play of her guards.
“Our guard play wasn’t good enough today,” Turner said. “It’s got to be better. That’s the bottom line. I won’t sugar-coat anything. Our guard play was not good enough today.”
After the home loss, the home team has won 10 of the last 12 meetings between Murray State and Austin Peay. Both home losses were by the Racers at the CFSB Center.
