MURRAY — If winning a certain number of statistical categories was the determining factor in basketball games, Murray State’s women would have had no problem with defending Ohio Valley Conference champion Belmont Thursday night at the CFSB Center.
The Racers beat the Bruins in several areas that usually spell big trouble for Belmont if it loses any of them. Murray State won second-chance point, 18-12. It outscored the Bruins by two points in the paint. Then, there was perhaps the one stat line that should have Belmont fans shaking in their boots as they were outscored by 13 points at the foul line.
Yet, it was the one category the Bruins won that made the difference — 15-0 in points off turnovers— as the Bruins clinched the OVC regular-season title by outlasting the Racers, 85-79 to take some luster off the Racers’ senior night festivities.
“First of all, they’re a very good basketball team. I mean, it’s hard to find a weakness in them,” said Murray State Head Coach Rechelle Turner, whose team dropped to 20-8 overall and 12-5 in OVC play. Belmont moved to 19-7 overall and 15-2 in OVC play and will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s OVC Tournament in Evansville, Indiana.
“The thing was we only had 10 turnovers. They only had two but the problem was they scored 15 points off those turnovers. Every time we made a turnover, they made us pay and, again, that’s what championship teams do.”
The Racers left the floor feeling better than they had in their first encounter with the Bruins this season in Nashville. On that occasion, Belmont took a 15-point win in a game it was far and away the better team. Thursday, the Racers cut that margin by more than half.
Still, Belmont was in command from the beginning as it never trailed. There were also times where it appeared this game was headed toward ending as the first game did in Nashville as the Bruins opened double-digit leads at times and seemed on the verge of breaking the game open.
That was the case early in the fourth quarter when Belmont built a 72-58 lead. However, the Racers, who had found their shooting stroke in the second half — the Racers shot a blistering 63% in the final two quarters after hitting 40% in the opening half — were able to mount a final charge that cut the lead to six points three times in the final two minutes, but they could get no closer.
Turner said the Racers’ willingness to fight until the end was not only encouraging to see to her but she saw it has the team paying tribute to its seniors — guards Alexis Burpo, Macey Turley, Lex Mayes and Raegan Blackburn and forward Macie Gibson, whose promising career ended prematurely due to injuries the past two seasons.
“I told the seniors after the game that this team’s willingness to not just lay down when it got to 13 or 14 there, that’s what these seniors have done for this team. They have set that precedent, that ‘standard is the standard,’” she said. “They fought to the end.
“I felt the way this game went really needed for us to compete and continue to execute and do the things we needed to do.”
However, Belmont’s own offense was operating at peak efficiency as well. The Bruins ended the night having hit 50% of their field-goal attempts and 41% from 3-point range as they matched their production from the first meeting with 10 bombs.
Guard Destinee Wells, preseason OVC Player of the Year, justified that reputation by leading the way with a game-high 27 points. However, she had a lot of help as five Bruins finished in double digits.
One of those players — guard Jamilyn Kinney — is not known for producing big points. On this night, she had 14 and was 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
“Belmont is so good and they’re really tough to beat when they’re making shots,” Turner said. “Kinney was 4-of-7 from three and (guard Kilyn) McGuff hit two threes. That’s 18 points from two kids that normally don’t have those stat lines, but that’s why they’re who they are and why they’re OVC champs.”
In their final game at the CFSB Center, seniors Burpo, Mayes and Turley all contributed to the cause, combining for 39 points (Burpo had 16 and Turley had 15), 14 rebounds and seven assists. Forward Katelyn Young, who had a tough first half, bounced back in the second half to end with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.