MURRAY —Twelve Murray State student-athletes have been named 2021-22 All-America Scholar Athletes by the National Fast Pitch Association.
Logan Braundmeier, Kamryn Carcich, Lindsey Carroll, Jordan Childress, Brea Croslin, Victoria Garland, Sierra Gilmore, Hannah James, Erin Lackey, Emma Olejniczak, Gracie Osbron and Jensen Striegel all received the honors. The award recognizes student-athletes who achieve a GPA of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale. n
