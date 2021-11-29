MURRAY — Reports last week on the social media site Twitter indicate that Murray State quarterback Preston Rice will enter the transfer portal ahead of his senior year of eligibility.
Rice began the just-completed season as the Racers’ starter at the quarterback position and he played the first five games in that role. However, Racers Head Coach Dean Hood said during the season that the junior took a hit during the third game, a 27-10 loss at FBS representative Bowling Green, that caused a shoulder injury.
Rice started the next game, a 22-3 win over Eastern Illinois in Murray. It was during that game that his understudy, freshman D.J. Williams, began seeing the field as well, though only for a series or two. That changed the following week at UT Martin, when Rice left that game after the Skyhawks had jetted to a 34-3 halftime lead.
Hood said, later in the season, that Rice’s injury probably should have resulted in him not playing at all in Martin. Williams entered the game at Martin and eventually started each game the rest of the season
Rice was healthy enough to take over for Williams after the Racers fell behind 21-0 against Tennessee State in Nashville and sparked a comeback that saw the Racers score three touchdowns to tie the game at 21-21 in the fourth quarter. TSU did score in the last two minutes to snatch the victory.
Rice would see the field once more during a 28-10 win over Southeast Missouri in November in Murray. Rice was used for a trick play in which he lined up as a receiver, was given the ball on a reverse, then threw the ball. The pass was incomplete.
Rice reportedly issued a Tweet.
“Thankful for my time at Murray State. I will be transferring for my last year of eligibility,” said the Tweet, made last Monday, Nov. 22.
Rice was a Second Team All-Ohio Valley Conference selection in the spring after leading the Racers to a surprising 5-2 mark. Rice threw for 1,294 yards and nine touchdowns and also rushed for 225 yards and six more scores.
Rice was also the starter in 2019, throwing for 2.932 yards and 20 TDs. He also rushed for more than 600 yards and two scores in that ‘19 season.
Rice came to Murray after a standout career at Wayne County High School in Tennessee, where he threw for more than 6,000 yards and rushed for more than 2,000 and ended as the current Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletics Association record holder for career passing/rushing touchdowns with 141 (93 passing, 48 rushing).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.