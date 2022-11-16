MURRAY —Murray State women’s soccer players Lauren Payne and Saraya Young were named to the Missouri Valley Scholar-Athlete Team for the 2022 season as announced by the conference on Tuesday afternoon. The criteria for the honor parallels the CSC (formerly CoSIDA) standards for Academic All-America voting. Nominees must be starters or important reserves with at least a 3.50 cumulative GPA (on a 4.00 scale). Also, students must have participated in at least 75 percent of the regular-season matches or played in the MVC Tournament. Student-athletes must have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing at their institution (true freshmen and redshirt freshmen not eligible) and must have completed at least one full academic year at their institution. Sports Information Directors at MVC institutions voted for the team. A total of 43 student-athletes met the criteria for the award.
Payne earned First-Team honors with a 3.82 GPA while majoring in exercise science. The senior midfielder scored four goals this season as part of the Racers run to the MVC Championship and was named All-MVC Third Team.
