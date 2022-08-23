(TNS) Three Indiana State University students were killed in a crash on Sunday, Aug. 21, that also injured two others, officials say.
Four of the five people involved in the crash, including two of the fatalities, were members of the university’s football team. Indiana State University is in Terre Haute, about 75 miles southwest of Indianapolis.
“There are no words to express the depth of our sadness about this tragedy,” Indiana State University President Dr. Deborah J. Curtis said in a statement on Monday, Aug. 22. “We send our condolences to the family and friends of the students involved. The Sycamore family is mourning and will support each other in this time of grief.”
Indiana State is a member of the Missouri Valley Conference, as well as a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, both of which Murray State has joined in the past year. Curtis, also the board of presidents chair for the MVFC, came to Murray for a community celebration in April that recognized the Racer program’s move from the Ohio Valley Conference.
Murray State President Dr. Bob Jackson said Monday afternoon that he has been in communications with Curtis to express condolences on behalf of Murray State in the wake of the tragedy.
The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. in Riley, about 10 miles away from Indiana State’s campus, WTHR reported.
“Investigators determined the car suddenly veered off the road, struck a tree and caught fire with five people inside,” according to the station.
The driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene, WISH reported. They were identified on Monday, Aug. 22, by the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office as Christian Eubanks, 18; Jayden Musili, 19; and Caleb VanHooser, 19.
VanHooser and Eubanks were freshmen members of the university’s football team, according to the team’s roster. Musili was described by the university as “a hard worker with a positive attitude.”
The two injured victims were identified as Omarion Dixon, 20, and John Moore, 19, and they are also on the football team. Both are in serious condition but are out of the intensive care unit, according to the athletic department.
