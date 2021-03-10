MURRAY — Redshirt sophomore Marcis Floyd and freshman Damonta Witherspoon of the Murray State football were honored by the OVC Tuesday for their parts in last week’s upset of then-16th Southeast Missouri as Defensive Player and Newcomer of the Week, respectively.
Marcis Floyd had a monster game for Murray State in its win over SEMO. The sophomore began the day by returning an interception 22 yards for a touchdown and ended the day with another interception as time expired to seal the upset. In addition, the Louisville native racked up six tackles on the day, including six solo stops.
Witherspoon led a Racers rushing attack that racked up 195 yards against the Redhawks with 108 yards of his own on 22 carries for an average of 4.9 yards per carry. His long of the day came in the first quarter when he broke off a 35-yard run that led directly to a MSU touchdown.
Floyd, Witherspoon and the rest of the Racers return to action Sunday when they travel to Cookeville, Tennessee to take on Tennessee Tech at 1:30 p.m.
