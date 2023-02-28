HOOVER, Ala. — Murray State baseball played well in all three games but could only emerge with one win this past weekend against host Alabama-Birmingham, ending the series with a 3-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Met Stadium in Hoover.
Outfielder Dustin Mercer continued his hot start to the season with his first home run of the season in the sixth inning of the contest as the Racers (2-5) had six hits with two extra-base hits coming from Mercer’s solo home run and an RBI double from catcher Ethan Krizen in the first inning. Riley Hawthorne, Carson Garner, and Cade Sammons all collected a base hit to round out the offensive game for the Racers.
Ryan Fender made a strong start for MSU after allowing just two earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched while striking out six. Reliever Ben Krizen tossed three solid innings for the Racers while striking out two and allowing just one run.
Saturday brought the Racers’ only win of the weekend as they picked up a dramatic 12-6 victory Saturday evening, highlighted by a ninth-inning grand slam homer off the bat of second baseman Logan Bland. After trailing 6-5 after eight innings, the Racers exploded for seven runs in the ninth to pick up their second win of the year.
The Racer bats were on full display, producing 14 hits, including three doubles, a triple and Bland’s slam, his first as a Racer.Infielder Carson Garner went for a double and a triple as well.
Garner pieced together three hits to raise his batting average to .391. Riley Hawthorne, Brennan McCullough and Ethan Krizen all had multi-hit performances with McCullough driving in the go-ahead run on an RBI double in the ninth inning.
Relief pitcher Bryce Valero earned the win after allowing just one earned run in 3.0 innings pitched while striking out seven Blazers. Nathan Holler slammed the door shut in the ninth inning, allowing just one hit and allowing zero runs.
Friday, the Racers dropped a 4-2 decision as Garner led the Racers with three hits to go with an RBI.
The Racers were unable to complete the comeback as UAB scored all four of their runs in the first inning. Taylor Howell plated the first run for Murray State in the third inning on an RBI single to score shortstop Hawthorne for his fifth RBI of the season.
Garner drove in the Racers’ second run on a sixth-inning single to score McCullough. McCullough and Sammons each had a two-hit performance for the Racers, while Hawthorne grabbed a hit of his own.
Relievers Krizen and Thomas McNabb combined for two scoreless, hitless innings while allowing just one walk. McNabb struck out four over 1.1 innings pitched, while Krizen did his work through two fly ball outs.
The Racers return to Johnny Reagan Field for a five-game homestand beginning today at 3 p.m. when they host Kent State.
