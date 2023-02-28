HOOVER, Ala.   Murray State baseball played well in all three games but could only emerge with one win this past weekend against host Alabama-Birmingham, ending the series with a 3-2 loss on Sunday afternoon at the Hoover Met Stadium in Hoover. 

Outfielder Dustin Mercer continued his hot start to the season with his first home run of the season in the sixth inning of the contest as the Racers (2-5) had six hits with two extra-base hits coming from Mercer’s solo home run and an RBI double from catcher Ethan Krizen in the first inning. Riley Hawthorne, Carson Garner, and Cade Sammons all collected a base hit to round out the offensive game for the Racers.

Tags

Recommended for you