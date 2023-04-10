MURRAY — Murray State seemed to be in prime position to have a chance at ascending to the upper half of the Missouri Valley Conference baseball standings this past weekend.
The Racers were on a roll, winners of five of their last six games. On top of that, opponent Illinois-Chicago was coming to Johnny Reagan Field next to last in The Valley standings.
However, the Flames did not play like a bottom dweller. In fact, they thoroughly outplayed the Racers, winning two of the three games, capping their stay in Murray with a dominating 12-1 win Sunday that left the Racers 16-16 overall, 4-5 in Valley play, and occupier of sixth place.
UIC (13-14, 3-6 in Th Valley) started the series with a 6-1 win Friday in which the Flames overcame a 1-0 deficit through five innings. The Racers seemed to be flying into the series after out-slugging always-tough former fellow Ohio Valley Conference foe Southeast Missouri on Tuesday.
The Racers’ lone win came on Saturday as they came from behind in the late innings to take a 6-4 victory. UIC had led 3-0 through five innings before the Racers scored four times in the bottom of the sixth. UIC tied the game — 4-4 — in the top of the eighth but Riley Hawthorne’s clutch two-out triple to left field drove home the winning runs in the bottom of the inning.
The Racers had seven hits with no one having more than one. Hawthorne ended with three RBIs, while Drew Vogel had two. Dustin Mercer scored twice.
The win would not have been possible if not for the pitching effort of reliever Ethan Lyke as he kept the Flames somewhat cool by allowing one run on one hit in two innings of relief to get the win. Ben Krizen shook off a ninth-inning hit to set the Flames down for his third save of the season.
