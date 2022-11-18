CONWAY, S.C. — Words from the opening of Charles Dickens' famed work "A Tale of Two Cities" have perfectly summarized Murray State's men's basketball team's fortunes the past two days.
"They are the best of times. They are the worst of times."
One day after experiencing an emotional high with an unexpected upset of No. 24 Texas A&M in its opening game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational, Friday ended with heartbreak. Massachusetts guard Noah Fernandes hit a desperation 3-pointer just before the buzzer to regain the lead for the Minutemen and give them a 71-69 win after the Racers (2-2) had a 10-point lead with more than seven minutes left.
And it marked an unwanted trip down Memory Lane for Murray State Head Coach Steve Prohm of how his first tenure with the Racers ended in 2015.
"That shot reminded me of Old Dominion man!" Prohm said in a postgame interview with FROGGY 103.7. He was referencing a buzzer beater that took away a chance for the Racers to head to New York City for the Final Four of the National Invitational Tournament. Fernandes' shot came second after Murray State guard JaCobi Wood had hit two free throws with seven seconds left to give Racers a 69-68 lead.
Fernandes, hounded by two Racer defenders, drove the right sideline, then was able to elevate with a good look at the basket. As he released the shot, his momentum carried into his team's bench. UMass is now 3-1 on the season because of the ball going through the net without touching the rim.
"You can't give them the sideline. You try to corral, keep in front, corral, keep in front, but we got beat down the sideline and he was able to make the shot," Prohm said. "I'm more disappointed for these guys. Their resiliency was really good and they showed some good toughness again today."
The Racers seemed to be headed toward their second win in the event and a spot in Sunday's championship game as they had managed to push a slim lead to 59-49 on a basket from guard Rob Perry. However, that was when the game began to turn as UMass battled back, with help from several poor offensive possessions by the Racers. The result was a 16-4 run that Fernandes capped with two free throws for a 65-63 UMass lead with 2:10 left.
To their credit, the Racers did not fold. Instead, Wood (brilliant so far in the tourney with 23 points against A&M and 24 more Friday) answered with a basket to tie the game at 65-65, only to have guard T.J. Weeks Jr. hit the last of his four 3-pointers for a 68-65 lead. Forward Jamari Smith answered that with a jumper to trim the lead to 68-67, then, after Weeks missed two free throws, Wood put the Racers ahead with seven seconds left with his two freebies, soon to be followed by Fernandes' heroics.
"Just too many open threes. Too many open shots and miscommunications there," Prohm said in discussing UMass' 10-of-25 performance from 3-point range that kept it in the game. UMass struggled overall from the field — 24-of-74 (32.4%).
"Our shot selection wasn't as good in this game (though not horrible at 45.6% from the field overall, yet a dismal 5-of-24 —20.8% — on 3-pointers). This is a game where we've got to space them out and make plays and we were able to do that in stretches.
"But this was just a tough one. Now, like you can handle success, you've got to handle this one and be ready on Sunday."
Smith had 14 points for the Racers, while Perry had 11. Matt Cross was huge for UMass with 15 points and 14 rebounds, while Fernandes had 14 and Weeks 13.
After the game, Smith said he believes some of the issues that cost the Racers Friday can be attributed to a team of 12 newcomers still learning certain phases of the game after being together only since June.
"We're still a new team and we're showing that we're really good, but we're showing glitches, where we make not the right play or we're not too familiar with certain situations. We've got a lot of guys coming from different programs that are good but they haven't been in games like this, against a well-coached team like this," Smith said.
"I honestly feel like we'll learn from this."
Murray State will now play for third place in the event Sunday morning. It will face the winner of Friday night's game between Tulsa and Charlotte.
