Anderson vs. UMass

Murray State's Quincy Anderson snags the ball against Massachusetts defender Dyon Dominguez (45) during Friday afternoon's game in the Myrtle Beach Invitational at Conway, South Carolina.

 JOE BEACHUM/ For Murray State Athletics

CONWAY, S.C. — Words from the opening of Charles Dickens' famed work "A Tale of Two Cities" have perfectly summarized Murray State's men's basketball team's fortunes the past two days.

"They are the best of times. They are the worst of times."